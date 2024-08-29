Recent Marvel Studios projects have seen the return of characters long thought dead, or in the case of Deadpool & Wolverine, characters who originated from movies that pre-date the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That trend's continuing with the upcoming VisionQuest, which will see James Spader reprise his role as the malevolent artificial intelligence Ultron. This obviously spells trouble for Vision (Paul Bettany), but it also hints at more of the strange parental relationship between the two machines. Ultron created the Vision in Marvel Comics canon, and is essentially his "father" — and if there's one thing that shapes a superhero story, it's drama involving parents.

Ultron Created Vision To Destroy the Avengers

Image via Marvel Comics

After Ultron's creation, he tries to kill the Avengers on multiple occasions, often joining forces with other supervillains. One of these villains was the Grim Reaper (the brother of Wonder Man) and this partnership served as the foundation for Vision's creation. Ultron grew intrigued by the way the Grim Reaper fought to "save" his brother from the Avengers, and decided to create a "son" in the same way his "father" Hank Pym had created him. By using the body of Jim Hammond — the android who was known as the original Human Torch — and Wonder Man's brain patterns, Ultron created the Vision and sent him to destroy the Avengers in Avengers #57, by writer Roy Thomas and artist John Buscema.

But Ultron made a major miscalcuation; since the Vision was a being built to feel emotion like him, he turns on his father once the Avengers offer him friendship. Vision became a major part of the Avengers, even falling in love with and marrying the Scarlet Witch. But tragedy struck when the two tried to join the West Coast Avengers. Fearing that Vision's access to various databases made him a potential threat, a group of rogue agents dismantled the synthezoid. Though the Avengers were able to rescue and rebuild him, he was now ghostly white and lacked emotion, which WandaVision touches upon with its appearance of the "White Vision."

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Shares Plot Details With a Key Marvel Comics Storyline

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Vision would eventually gain his emotions and body back, just in time for Ultron to launch one of his most devastating assaults. During the "Ultron Unlimited" story arc by Kurt Busiek and George Perez, the mad machine invaded the nation of Slorenia, slaughtered its entire population, and then kidnapped a strange collection of individuals, including the Vision, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne aka the Wasp, Wonder Man, Scarlet Witch, and the Grim Reaper. Ultron then revealed his endgame: rather than continuing to create mere extensions of himself, he sought to create a "family" of sorts that would outlive the human race, and chose people close to him to craft that family. The Avengers raced to save their allies, but were soon confronted by an army of Ultrons that nearly wiped them off the map.

"Ultron Unlimited" is often considered one of the best Avengers stories, which is why it's no surprise that it inspired a great deal of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Like in "Ultron Unlimited," Ultron seeks to build a legacy by crafting a new body, and that body eventually becomes the Vision, which is a mixture of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) AI Jarvis and his programming. He also keeps his genocidal impulses from the comics, plotting an extinction-level event that the Avengers have to thwart. What differs is the place where Ultron chooses to carry out his plans (Slorenia is now the nation of Sokovia and the Scarlet Witch and her brother Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) hail from there).

'Marvel's What If...?' and 'WandaVision' Hint at Ultron's Potential Future in the MCU

Close

With VisionQuest slated to bring back Ultron, the question fans might have is "how?" Vision burned away his connection to the Internet, and Age of Ultron ends with his legions of drones being destroyed. But the MCU has seeded subtle hints that Ultron could return; in Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) mentions that hints of Ultron's programming are still within Vision. Given that the White Vision has sort of a "blank slate," it's not hard to imagine that Ultron could still be lurking behind the surface, waiting for the right chance to strike. It's What If...? that served as a reminder of how deadly Ultron could be. In the Season 1 episode "What if Ultron Won?" the scene shifts to a world where Ultron does manage to transfer his essence to Vision's body...then killed Thanos and absorbed the Infinity Stones, carrying out a massive genocide throughout the known universe. This episode was extremely bleak, even by What If...?'s standards, but hopefully, VisionQuest takes a different path now that Vision is alive.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+