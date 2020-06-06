Ancient Greek Gods in the 31st Century? Saturday Mourning Cartoons Reviews ‘Ulysses 31’

Listen / download here:



We’re going Greek — Ancient Greek, that is — in this week’s nostalgic cartoon review with Ulysses 31. This early 80s animated series aims to retell Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey” set in the far-flung outer space of the 31st century. It’s one part Saturday morning cartoon, one part classic literature, and 100% good, old-fashioned animated insanity. Shout-out to our longtime fan, friend, and regular contributor Bobby Anthem for recommending this one! And another special call-out to TheAdamAdamant who has restored all 26 episodes of the series, streaming on YouTube.

Ulysses 31, a French-Japanese production that hails from DIC Audiovisuel and TMS Entertainment, sees the 31st century Ulysses and his crew attempting to find their way home to Earth after Zeus cursed them for destroying a gigantic robot cyclops. If that logline doesn’t get you interested in this series, I don’t know what will. But you’ll have to tune in to see how this series holds up!

