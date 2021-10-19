The group of wealthy figures that the Showtime Uber series Super Pumped is set to follow just cast one more entrepreneur. Oscar nominee Uma Thurman has been selected to play Arianna Huffington, the co-founder of The Huffington Post and founder and CEO of Thrive Global. Centered around Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick (who will be played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the series is set to be an anthology with each season chronicles the creation, rise and establishment of major companies that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Huffington has a history of being a board member of several companies, including Uber, which she joined in 2016. Her presence was wildly celebrated by Kalanick, who acknowledged he was in deep need of learning from her emotional intelligence.

Showtime has already announced other Super Pumped cast members, including Hank Azaria as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Kyle Chandler as Uber co-founder Bill Gurley, and Kerry Bishé as Austin Geidt, who started at Uber as an intern and made it all the way to Head of Strategy in Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group.

Image via Miramax

RELATED: 'Billions' Season 6 Trailer Reveals a Release Date on Showtime

In an official statement, executive vice president of scripted programming for Showtime, Amy Israel, revealed they had been trying to work with Thurman for a long time, and shared her excitement about Super Pumped:

“We’ve been eager to work with Uma Thurman for a long time, and we’re thrilled to have found the perfect role for her in Arianna Huffington – a role to which Uma will lend her innate complexity, intelligence and magnetism. Uma, Joseph, Kyle and our incredible ensemble will undoubtedly bring this propulsive, culture defining and wildly entertaining story of ‘Super Pumped’ to life. We can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Super Pumped is based on a best-selling book by author Mike Isaac. The series is set to be helmed by showrunners Beth Schacter (Soundtrack), Brian Koppelman (Billions), and David Levien (Ocean’s Thirteen). The cast also features Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Annie Chang, Erinn Ruth, Mishka Thébaud, and Babak Tafti.

Showtime is yet to reveal a release date for Super Pumped. You can read the official synopsis below:

SUPER PUMPED tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Pivoting on Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley (Chandler), the SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

KEEP READING: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Explains the Origins of 'Mr. Corman,' and Why Casting Debra Winger Was a Big Deal For Him

Share Share Tweet Email

First Images of Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ Movie Cast Feature Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Our first look at 1313 Mockingbird Lane and a few spooky family members.

Read Next