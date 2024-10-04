Many fans would be surprised to learn how often models become actors, such as Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum. However, not many could match Uma Thurman's acting talent and unique style. With her father being a professor of Buddhist studies and her mother a model, Thurman dipped her toes in both, with modeling paving the path to becoming an actor with her debut film Kiss Daddy Tonight.

Ever since then, Thurman has put together an impressive resume of films, showcasing her versatility as an actor in a variety of films, from Les Misérables to Pulp Fiction. An Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner, this remarkably fascinating actress is among the most important stars of the late '90s and 2000s. These are Uma Thurman's best movies, determined by the overall quality of the film, Thurman's performance, and the prominence of her role.

10 'Hollywood Stargirl' (2022)

Directed by Julia Hart

Serving as a sequel to the critically acclaimed Disney+ movie Stargirl, Hollywood Stargirl pushes Stargirl out of her comfort zone and into Los Angeles. Stargirl and her costume designer mother, Ana, begin a new life in LA, where she meets new friends and pursues her talents as a performer. Thurman plays Roxanne Martel, a music producer who helps Stargirl throughout the movie.

Playing a significant side character, Thurman does a great job of subverting expectations by changing her seemingly bitter character into a kind, generous, and likable one. Hollywood Stargirl received glowing reviews and is tied for Thurman's best movie on Rotten Tomatoes with 94%, helping make this movie one of the best originals on Disney+. However, many fans complain that this movie was a letdown from the first one, somewhat staining its reputation.

9 'Tape' (2001)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Tape is an enclosed and tight camcorder drama film with only three actors that takes place in a motel room. Ten years after high school, three classmates meet back up to reminisce about the good old days; however, each character quickly dregs up unresolved issues, creating intense and awkward situations. The drama only escalates as the classmates carefully choose what truths to bring up and what to withhold.

Tape is an engaging film that slowly introduces more information, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat throughout the film.

This early film is one of Richard Linklater's best. It delivers a tight ensemble that explores each character and their issues. Thurman does a great job in her role as one of the three characters, trying to be the voice of reason and resolve the problems while still having her doubts. She shares the screen with then-husband Ethan Hawke, one of Linklater's usual collaborators. Tape is an engaging film that slowly introduces more information, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat throughout the film.

8 'Les Misérables' (1998)

Directed by Bille August

With many great adaptations of Les Misérables, the 1998 version is another worthy entry into the collection. It features Thurman as Fantine alongside Liam Neeson as Jean Valjean and Geoffrey Rush as Javert. After Jean Valjean is released from prison, he begins to turn his life around, now serving as the mayor of his town. However, despite the lack of evidence, a policeman with a vendetta against Valjean vows to ruin him.

Before the iconic 2012 version, the 1998 Les Misérables used to be the most well-known adaptation of the revolutionary novel. Despite the disappointing ending and cut content, this version is still an impressive adaptation, featuring fantastic sets and acting. Although an odd choice to play the doomed Fantine, Thurman gives another outstanding performance, and the reduced runtime means Fantine can remain a supporting player but have a much more impactful role in the story.

7 'The Adventures of Baron Munchausen' (1988)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is based on the 18th-century nobleman and his adventures and wild exploits. Set in an unnamed town during The Age of Reason, the film sees war finding its way to the town while a play about the Baron's life is happening. A mysterious man claims he is the real Baron, and he must prove his identity by saving the town from war.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is an imaginative and weird movie that blends fantasy, myth, and reality.

Thurman plays Venus/Rose, the wife of Vulcan, and she delivers an intriguing performance that is as wacky as the film itself. With an incredible performance from Robin Williams and all the flair expected from director Terry Gilliam, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is an imaginative and weird movie that blends fantasy, myth, and reality. The dreamlike film is a masterwork of creativity, leaving fans wondering if what transpired indeed did happen or not.

6 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Before Hayao Miyazaki and others created Studio Ghibli, he directed Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, which many believe led to the legendary studio's creation. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic setting, the film follows Nausicaä, a young girl with the ability to talk to dangerous insects, as she sets out to bring peace to the Toxic Jungle. Thurman plays Kushana, the main villain of the film.

Thurman does an excellent job of voice acting, further proving her versatility by bringing to life a complex and morally gray character. Kushana is one of the best parts of the film and perfectly foils Nausicaä, proving a stark contrast with the heroine and keeping the story moving. With likable characters, a fascinating world, and an important story about climate change, Nausicaä is an incredible must-watch animated movie.

5 'Gattaca' (1997)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

In Andrew Niccol's feature directorial debut, he delivers Gattaca, set in a future society run by eugenics, where a person's class is determined through engineered birth. Born into a lower standing, Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) dreams of going into space, an ambition he takes into his own hands by purchasing the DNA of a "valid' and assuming his identity. However, the death and subsequent investigation of an officer may uncover separate truths, exposing Vincent's identity.

Thurman plays Irene Cassini, Vincent's main love interest, in a performance that is both alluring and elusive, a tricky combo to pull off. Eerily accurate in its depictions and discussions, Gattaca masterfully handles issues that society is currently facing and uses them to create a gripping sci-fi mystery full of essential themes and creative ideas. It's one of the best speculative sci-fi moves and an underappreciated gem of '90s cinema.

4 'Dangerous Liaisons' (1988)

Directed by Stephen Frears

Originally adapted from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Dangerous Liaisons reimagines it using Christopher Hampton's 1985 play. Set in 18th-century France, this film depicts the royal court's scheme and jealousy as they ruin others' lives when genuine emotions begin to surface. Thurman plays Cecile, a young, easily manipulated love rival to the wicked Marquise de Merteuil (Glenn Close).

With a somewhat prominent role, Dangerous Liaisons kickstarted Thurman's career. This is to say she had a compelling performance, among many other superstar actors, such as Michelle Pfeifer and John Malkovich. Earning seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Close, and Best Supporting Actress for Pfeiffer, Dangerous Liaisons is one of the greatest movies set in the 18th century.

3 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Serving as a sequel and conclusion to the first hit movie, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 sees Thurman return to her role as The Bride to finish things once and for all. Continuing her killing spree, The Bride tracks Bill down to Mexico, where she plans to finish him off for trying to kill her four years ago during her wedding. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 is the bloody conclusion to one of Quentin Tarantino's best stories.

While many would agree the first film is the better picture, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 offers fans even more excitement and a hard-earned movie finale. The second film is more dialogue-heavy, with emotional reveals and new truths to consider, and it adds much for her character to think about, creating a complex layer to her journey. As more of The Bride's story comes to light, Thurman shows there's more to her than just violence and revenge, bringing this tale of furious vengeance to a cathartic close.

2 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Thurman stars as Mia Wallace, an actress and the wife of a gangster, in Pulp Fiction, one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time. It uses multiple characters, including two philosophical hitmen, their boss and his wife, a struggling boxer, and two nervous diner robbers. Pulp Fiction interweaves each of their stories to create a grand crime drama widely recognized as Tarantino's magnum opus.

Thurman gave a legendary and iconic performance, with many scenes being so memorable they have become a staple of cinema. The role of Mia Wallace gave the actress her first and so far only Oscar nomination, a richly deserved acknowledgment. The film beautifully weaves each story together and is by far the best parallel-narrative movie. As each character's story slowly wraps up, Pulp Fiction uses its ultra-stylized and complex narrative to deliver an impactful and historic piece of art.

1 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Serving as the first movie in the two-part epic action movie, Thurman stars as The Bride on a quest for revenge in Kill Bill: Vol. 1. After four years in a coma, The Bride awakens with only rage and vengeance on her mind after her ex-boyfriend attempted to murder her on her wedding day. She now goes on a killing spree, using her assassin talents to kill Bill's disciples, who were her former coworkers.

While Pulp Fiction might be the best movie Thurman is in, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is close behind but earns the spot of her best film as the leading lady. Frankly, Kill Bill: Vol.1 wouldn't be nearly as good without Thurman, who delivers her best performance ever in this widely stylized, epic, and action-packed blockbuster. Thurman literally kills it in this role, cementing herself as an icon of 2000s cinema. As The Bride, Thurman arguably delivers the best performance in a Tarantino movie, an incredibly impressive feat considering actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Christopher Waltz star in many of his films.

