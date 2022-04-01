Coming off an eventful Academy Awards ceremony that saw the pair reunite on stage, a new report is stating that Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson are both set to star in an upcoming dark comedy thriller, The Kill Room.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Pulp Fiction stars will once again be reuniting in this feature film written by Jonathan Jacobson, the first feature film he has written, and directed by Nicol Paone, whose feature directorial debut was the 2020 film Friendsgiving. The story follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), and an art dealer (Thurman). A money-laundering scheme involving the three accidentally turns the hitman into an avant-garde sensation overnight, which leads to them playing the art world against the criminal world. “Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Paone. “Every moment they’re on-screen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”

Thuman and Paone are also set to act as producers on the project alongside Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes will also be producing under their Yale Productions banner with Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures. Levine and Beckerman also added in a statement: “The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.” Production on the film is set to being this spring in New York and New Jersey.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED: Oscars Saw a 51% Ratings Increase but Failed to Top Pre-Pandemic Numbers

Jackson recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 94th Academy Awards celebrating his long and illustrious career which includes films like the previously mentioned Pulp Fiction, other Quentin Tarantino films like Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, as well as blockbuster films like several Marvel films as Nick Fury and the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Mace Windu. This award was his first Oscar win in his career. Thurman is known not only for her role in Pulp Fiction but also for her starring role in both Kill Bill films. Both performances saw her nominated for several awards, including an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction and Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for both Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. The pair also partook in a Pulp Fiction reunion along with John Travolta on stage at the event, celebrating the classic film's 28th anniversary.

The Killing Room currently does not have a release date or window. Production is scheduled to begin this spring.

