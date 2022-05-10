It’s understandable why bleak movies wouldn’t be everyone’s go-to source for cinematic storytelling. After all, the world itself can be so hard, why add further misery to one’s existence by partaking in a movie that’re just wall-to-wall grief like Prisoners or Brazil? However, the unavoidable terrors of the real world are what make bleak movies like Umberto D. all the more important. Though made in the 1950s, this hallmark of the Italian Neorealism movement is just as relevant as ever. This film’s unflinching handling of hardships connected to economic despair continues to help viewers understand and comprehend the incomprehensible horrors of everyday existence while reminding us all how we’re not alone in facing those obstacles.

The titular lead of Umberto D. is Umberto Domenico Ferrari (Carlo Battisti), an old man whose only constant companion is a little dog named Flike that he clutches close to his heart. The film chronicles an array of grim developments for Ferrari that range from a brief hospital stay to constantly struggling to make the rent for his demanding landlady to losing Flike in the hustle and bustle of everyday existence. All of it is told through a grim screenplay by Cesare Zavattini that rarely pumps the brakes on just how miserable an existence Ferrari is dealing with, while director Vittorio De Sica compliments this ominous tone with his direction, particularly in the use of monochromatic coloring.

RELATED: The Best Classic Movies on HBO Max

Image via Criterion

The urgently relevant nature of this story is apparent from the first scene, where we meet Ferrari protesting in the streets alongside other older individuals demanding a raise in their pensions. Their non-violent emphasis on this instance of financial disparity is met with brutality by the police, who proceed to swarm the crowd with batons. Ferrari and other protestors scatter to any nearby corner or tunnel they can find to hide in. The tension here is unbearable, just in these opening minutes alone, Umberto D. has thrust the viewer into a world of injustice, one that has unfortunate recognizable parallels to the modern world. America in 2022 understands Italy circa. 1952 all too well when it comes to protestors getting greeted with police brutality.

This sequence establishes that, much like De Sica’s earlier masterwork Bicycle Thieves, Umberto D. is centering itself on the poverty and oppression of the working class in Italy in the early 1950s. World War II may have ended a few years earlier, but that didn’t mean turmoil had ground to a halt in the country. De Sica dared to point a camera at everyday hardships that were making life miserable for the proletariat in this era, with many difficulties coming from state-sanctioned forces like the police. Focusing on issues of economic disparity as well as the powerful places they tend to emanate from makes it immediately apparent why Umberto D. needs such a bleak tone.

Such a grim aesthetic isn’t even just reflected in the experiences of this film’s protagonist. To show how the difficulties of reality can affect everyone and not just one character, Umberto D. spares screentime for exploring the plight of Maria (Maria-Pia Casilio), a maid in Ferrari’s apartment. She eventually confides in Ferrari that she’s pregnant, but she isn’t sure who the child’s father is. All this uncertainty over the parentage of an impending newborn serves as a microcosm for the uncertainty that plagues all of our lives. Seemingly critical parts of our existence, like where our next meal will come from, where we’ll sleep tonight, or the identity of a child’s father, can all be wrapped up in layers upon layers of uncertainty.

Image via Criterion

Also functioning as emblematic of larger societal woes is the pervasive cynicism and distrust manifesting in supporting characters throughout Umberto D. Some of this comes from people in positions of power, such as Ferrari’s antagonistic landlord. However, it also manifests in other members of the working class that the film’s protagonist encounters throughout the story. This is most apparent in a stretch of the third act where Ferrari, planning to commit suicide, first tries to find a new home for his dog. No matter where this man turns to, he’s always encountering people who’re either selfish or suspicious.

A couple who run a house that’s home to countless stray canines show a detached attitude to either Ferrari’s plight or especially the welfare of Flike. Meanwhile, an attempt to pass on Flike to a young girl is thwarted by the child’s mother, who reacts to Ferrari and his canine with immediate distrust. These characters don’t just add more misery to the plight of Ferrari, they also reflect how economic disparity can make members of the working class turn on each other. So great and restrictive are financial matters in this era that people have turned to looking out for only themselves. This makes them antagonistic figures in the story of Ferrari, but it’s apparent they’re not evil just for the sake of it. They’re also going through their own bleak narrative just trying to exist.

After encountering these reminders of how economic inequality turns members of the working class against one another, the bleakness of Umberto D. crescendos with the apex of the lead character’s sadness. Finding nobody who can take Flike and feeling that there’s no escape from his poverty, Ferrari walks onto nearby train tracks with a train fast approaching. The omnipresent despair coating every frame of Umberto D. up to this point makes one immediately assume the worst is about to happen. De Sica is about to conclude this movie with both man and man’s best friend getting squashed underneath a train. The viewer has become so immersed in this bleak world that they’ve now become like Ferrari, preparing for the worst.

Image via Criterion

Thankfully, Flike squirms out of his owner’s arms and makes a mad dash away from the train, inspiring Ferrari to break out of his stupor and move off the tracks just in time. It is in these final seconds of Umberto D. that the film breaks its bleakness for just a moment to show Ferrari and Flike, after a moment of tension, playing together in the park. This conclusion doesn’t function as a matter of showing that all the economic turmoil in the rest of the story didn’t matter but reaffirms how important it is to bond with others despite how grim the world can be. Maybe those connections are temporary, but something as simple as just being with another living being that cares about you can make existence a lot more bearable.

Such a brief burst of hope wouldn’t work so well if Umberto D. hadn’t submerged both its lead characters and the viewer into such an inescapable pit of woe for so much of the runtime. Playing as a contrast to everything that came before it, the ending of Umberto D. hits powerfully and reinforces how necessary the downbeat aesthetic of the rest of the production is. It’s a tragedy that so many of the themes and difficulties that inform Umberto D.’s dark tone are still so prevalent in modern societies all around the world. However, though it may be daunting to watch, art as darkly toned as Umberto D. makes handling all those eternally dispiriting events a touch more bearable.

From 'Citizen Kane' to 'A Hard Day's Night'; Criterion's Flash Sale Is on Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Douglas Laman (201 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe