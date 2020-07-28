There’s an ‘Umbrella Academy’ Card Game in the Works

It looks like The Umbrella Academy is going strong this year. As the Netflix series prepares for its Season 2 premiere later in the week, news of an Umbrella Academy Card Game from Dark Horse Comics and Studio71 Games has also come up on our radar.

A teaser video for the Umbrella Academy card game was shared on Tuesday morning, announcing the new project from Dark Horse and Studio 71 Games. The teaser video reveals the mechanics of the game, beginning with the teases of cards featuring each member of The Umbrella Academy — Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, The Boy, The Horror, and The White Violin. — and teasing villains like The Conductor and Hazel & Cha-Cha. There is also a preview of how you and your opponent will conduct battles during the game, and the benefits and abilities of playing different characters during the battles. And while it’s typical to expect The Umbrella Academy to face off against a villain from the comics series, it’s also very possible the Umbrella Academy could end up battling each other.

Umbrella Academy author Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Bá also released a joint statement on the game, commenting, “We are thrilled with the continued fan response and reception to The Umbrella Academy. Our love for these stories and characters is what makes us excited for you all to get to experience them firsthand with the Studio71 Umbrella Academy Card Game.”

You can watch the Umbrella Academy Card Game announcement below. Interested in the Umbrella Academy Card Game? Learn more on the game’s official site. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31.

