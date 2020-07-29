‘The Umbrella Academy’ Cast & Character Guide: A Refresher on Who’s Who Before Season 2

Are you ready for the return of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy? No? Does that mean you need to do a quick refresh on all of the characters before you dig into Season 2? Well, if that’s the case, then look no further because we’ve cooked up the only cast and character guide you need to get up to speed.

The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix back in February 2019. Hailing from series creator Steve Blackman and adapted from the Gerard Way–Gabriel Bá Dark Horse Comics series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows seven adopted siblings born on the same day in 1989 who all have special superpowers. These children are just seven out of 43 children born on the same day, but they have the good fortune of being raised by the uber-wealthy Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Reginald is dedicated to training his children and honing their unique superpowers. After years of training, Reginald introduces them to the world as the Umbrella Academy, a team of young superheroes who rise to fame and international prominence through their superhero exploits. As the children grow up, however, the twists and turns of adulthood leave them a disparate group with plenty of issues that need to be figured out if they stand a chance at becoming a team once more and fighting off otherworldly threats.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday, July 31. Before you check out Season 2, refresh your memory on Season 1 with our extensive cast and character guide below.

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 1.]

