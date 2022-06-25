Editor's Note: The following article includes spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.Whether it’s a quest to stop the apocalypse or a sad accident that strands a poor man in the middle of the Vietnam War, time travel has been a part of The Umbrella Academy since the show’s first season came out in 2019. The effects of these journeys to the past and the future have also been very real over the course of the series, from Five (Aidan Gallagher) regressing back to his 13-year-old appearance to Klaus' (Robert Sheehan) pain over the loss of his lover and everything he witnessed in the battlefield. Still, in no other season of The Umbrella Academy have the effects of time travel been so central to the plot of the show as they are now. Back from 1963 Dallas, the Hargreeves kids stumble upon a world in which they were never taken in by Reginald (Colm Feore), and in which they weren’t supposed to exist. The fact that they do is enough to cause the Temps Commission to disappear and to bring into the world the Kugelblitz – a radioactive ball of energy that can devour even time itself.

At the center of everything is this little logical puzzle called the grandfather paradox. One of the many problems that can arise from traveling through time, the grandfather paradox happens when a person that shouldn’t exist anymore due to changes in past circumstances still exists. Or when said person stops existing and, therefore, can’t go back in time to change the aforementioned circumstances. Either way, it’s a mess. And, worst of all, the grandfather paradox isn’t the only temporal paradox there is. Let’s take a look at some other issues you may encounter when time-traveling, illustrated with handy examples from movies and TV shows.

The Grandfather Paradox

As the Commission’s institutional video so aptly explains, the grandfather paradox is when a time-traveler does something that would prevent their own existence. The classic example, and the one used in the show, is that of a distraught grandson going back in time to kill his grandfather and accidentally offing the man before he has the chance to contribute his share to their parent genome. However, the grandfather paradox doesn’t have to be about grandfathers at all. In The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves’ find out that all of their mothers were killed on the very same day they were supposed to get pregnant and give birth to them.

Despite the paradox’s body count so far, the grandfather paradox also doesn’t have to involve death. One of the most famous time-travel movies ever made provides a great example of this logic puzzle without drawing a single drop of blood. In Back to the Future, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) nearly stops his parents from getting together in 1955, jeopardizing his own future existence. Thankfully, he manages to get the couple back together by the end of the film. Otherwise, he wouldn’t even be born all those decades later. But, if he hadn’t been born, how would he even be able to get in the way of his parents’ happily ever after?

The Hitler Paradox

Image via BBC

Often referred to as the baby Hitler paradox, this is the grandfather paradox’s big brother. It addresses the first thing that comes to any decent person’s mind when they’re asked what would they do if they could go back in time and change history: kill one of the greatest mass murderers that ever lived. Some prefer to do it while he’s still a baby, while others think it’s more appropriate to wait until he grows up, but the problem remains the same: by killing Hitler, you would change the course of human history so drastically that there’s no telling what the future would look like. Just as with the grandfather paradox, the time-traveler’s own existence is on the line, here. But even if said traveler’s parents and grandparents still managed to find each other in this Hitler-free world, there’s still the matter of the motive for going back in time. If the Hitler we know never existed, why would anyone bother to go back to kill him?

The most timey-wimey TV show ever, Doctor Who plays with this notion in the aptly titled Season 6 episode “Let’s Kill Hitler”. The Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith), Amy (Karen Gillan), and Rory (Arthur Darvill) are kidnaped by a pre-regeneration River Song (Alex Kingston) and taken to Nazi Germany. But, even though River’s initial intentions were to rid the world of at least one fascist dictator, Hitler (Albert Welling) doesn’t get killed in this episode, only shoved into a closet

Another TV series that saw one of its characters try and fail to off the Führer is British superhero comedy Misfits. In Season 3’s fourth episode, an elderly Jewish man (Fred Pearson) uses his newly acquired time-travel powers to go back to 1930s Berlin and kill Hitler. He fails and accidentally leaves his cell phone behind, giving the Nazis the technological boost they needed to win the war. Now living in Nazi Britain, it’s up to our ragtag group of super-powered delinquents to save the world. Eventually, everything goes to normal, but even with no Hitlers killed, the conundrum persists: why did they bother to go back in time to stop the Germans from winning World War II if they never won it in the first place?

Curiously, the best examples of the Hitler paradox come from pieces of media that don’t feature Hitler at all. In the Terminator series, Skynet’s efforts to kill Sarah (Linda Hamilton) and John Connor (Edward Furlong) before John grows up to lead the resistance against the machines is very much a baby Hitler kind of scenario. Oddly enough, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time also provides a great example of the paradox, with Lady Tremaine (Susanne Blakeslee) using the Fairy Godmother’s (Russi Taylor) wand to turn back time and stop Cinderella (Jennifer Hale) from marrying the prince (Christopher Daniel Barnes) – thus eliminating her reason for going back in time altogether.

Polchinski’s Paradox

In the early 90s, physicist Joseph Polchinski proposed a paradoxical situation in which a billiards' ball enters a wormhole at such an angle that, when it comes out on the other side, it hits itself, diverting its trajectory away from the wormhole. When it comes to people, Polchinski’s paradox has to do with going back in time and preventing yourself from reaching the machine or portal that would allow you to go back in time, to begin with.

When it comes to the paradox’s portrayal in media, things are hardly as simple as a time-traveler bumping into his past self just as they were about to pull the TARDIS’ lever. The stories usually have some extra twists and turns. In Doctor Who’s Season 4 episode “Turn Left”, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) is sent back in time by an alien parasite to the day she made a decision that would change her life forever. By choosing to turn right instead of left at an intersection, Donna never meets the Doctor, which causes the Time Lord to die and throws the whole world into chaos. But, by not meeting the Doctor, Donna shouldn’t be able to time-travel, with or without the help of alien parasites.

Two beloved time-travel movies also feature great examples of Polchinski’s paradox. In Rian Johnson’s Looper, Old Joe (Bruce Willis) escapes being killed by his younger self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), thus stopping the process that would lead Young Joe to eventually choose to avoid his demise. Likewise, in Richard Kelly’s Donnie Darko, Donnie's (Jake Gyllenhaal) decision to stay in his room and die prevents him from undergoing the journey that would force him to make peace with his own death.

The Predestination Paradox

The predestination paradox, also known as a causal loop, is one of the most beloved by screenwriters in general. It’s no wonder that its name comes from a Star Trek episode – more specifically, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s “Trials and Tribble-ations”, in which the crew of the USS Defiant travels back to the events of the original series to prevent the assassination of Captain Kirk (William Shatner). In a nutshell, the predestination paradox happens when a time traveler becomes an integral part of past events, sometimes even causing them.

A well-known example of a causal loop can be found in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. On their way to the Whomping Willow, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) are distracted by a rock thrown at them from the woods just as they were about to witness Buckbeak’s execution. Later, Harry is saved from the Dementors by a Patronus that he believes to be his father’s. Upon using the time-turner to save Sirius (Gary Oldman), they learn that it was actually future Hermione that distracted them in order to release Buckbeak, and that Harry was the one responsible for saving himself.

Chris Marker’s experimental sci-fi film La Jetée also deals with a causal loop. As an adult, the movie’s nameless protagonist (Davos Hanich) remembers seeing a man die at an observation platform as a child. After undergoing numerous time-traveling experiments in a post-apocalyptic future, the protagonist is sentenced to death and escapes to the past in search of a woman he met in one of his trips. It is only then that he realizes that he was the man he saw die as a child. This story is preserved in La Jetée’s 1995 remake, Twelve Monkeys.

The Bootstrap Paradox

While the predestination paradox concerns itself with people and their actions, the bootstrap paradox pertains to objects and notions caught in a time loop, with no discernible origin. Think of that age-old dilemma about which came first, the chicken or the egg, except, this time, no amount of evolutionary science can shine a light on the matter. Derived from the expression “to pull yourself up by your bootstraps”, the bootstrap paradox is another favorite of screenwriters everywhere. Examples of the paradox in action can be found in works ranging from Dark to Back to the Future to, of course, Doctor Who.

The easiest one to explain is the use of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in Back to the Future. Having learned the song in his lifetime, Marty plays it onstage at his parents’ high school prom. Musician Marvin Berry (Harry Waters Jr.) is so taken by the tune that he immediately calls his cousin Chuck to tell him about it. The song is caught in a loop. There’s no way of knowing who actually created it, Marty or Chuck.

Proving itself the king of temporal paradoxes, Doctor Who presents various instances of the bootstrap conundrum in its many, many episodes. In Season 3’s “Blink”, the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) follows a script he receives in the future from Sally Sparrow (Carey Mulligan), who, in turn, transcribes the words from a DVD recording of the Doctor. In Season 1, Rose (Billie Piper) scatters the words “bad wolf” across the universe so that she can see them and become the Bad Wolf in the future, restarting the cycle. We could go on and on, but it’s best to move on to the worst offender.

When it comes to the bootstrap paradox, no other movie or TV show encapsulates the concept as well as Netflix’s Dark. The German series follows a group of people in a small town trapped in a temporal loop. Children grow up to become their own grandparents, murder investigations are fueled by paranoia generated by the bodies appearing sometime in the past, and lives slowly crumble as this cycle leads the town of Winden to the apocalypse. H.G. Tannhaus (Christian Steyer), the author of A Journey Through Time, actually copies the whole text from a book he receives from Ulrich (Oliver Masucci). Likewise, Tannhaus can only complete his time machine because of future Jonas’ (Andreas Pietschmann) broken time machine. It’s all very confusing. Just as confusing, in fact, as a bunch of tangled bootstraps.