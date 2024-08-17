Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy.

The Big Picture Klaus' tragic powers stem from childhood trauma of being locked in a mausoleum by Reginald to unlock his mediumship.

Klaus' cynical facade hides a fragile soul with a heartfelt connection to Dave, showcasing his vulnerability and resilience.

Despite his flaws, Klaus undergoes significant character development in The Umbrella Academy Season 4 by choosing sobriety and taking care of Claire.

It’s the end of the timeline, or rather all timelines, in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. Over the past five years, fans of the beloved television adaptation of Gerard Way’s comic books have witnessed the transformation of the endearingly dysfunctional Hargreeves family. From the meek Viktor (Elliot Page), who discovers his powers can end the universe (twice), to the self-righteous and super strong Luther (Tom Hopper), who slowly learns to live for himself rather than for the validation of his estranged, mad scientist father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), The Umbrella Academy puts a spin on the traditional superhero trope and shows that even the most super beings have their own personal issues.

However, if there’s one character in The Umbrella Academy who deserves recognition, it’s Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan). Klaus first appeared in the series as a devil-may-care junkie who visits rehab more often than he sees his own family. As the most flamboyant and exquisitely dressed member of the Hargreeves family, Klaus’ flair for the dramatic initially comes off as the show’s comedic relief. He’s introduced as the perpetually inebriated sibling who’d rather tend to his own needs than lift a finger to save the world (or himself to begin with).

But underneath his witty remarks, snide sarcasm, and random side quests (like conning the wealthy and starting a sex cult), Klaus is a fragile human being who not only possesses one of the scariest powers of the bunch but also must unwittingly suffer the consequences of bearing them. Through his major highs and depressive lows, Klaus is a phoenix risen from the ashes — even with his flaws.

Klaus' Powers Comes From His Childhood Trauma

Klaus possesses the gift of mediumship, or in other words, the ability to see ghosts. However, this power feels more like a curse to him than a blessing. While his abilities prove incredibly useful on the battlefield — such as when he summons the spirit of his deceased brother Ben (Justin H. Min), who fights using his Kraken-like tentacles or utilizes his newfound immortality - there’s a heavy price attached. Due to his initial fear of ghosts and lack of control over his powers, Klaus is perpetually haunted by the voices of the dead, even in his sleep. To make matters worse, Reginald decides that the best way to mentor Klaus and unlock his full potential is to lock him in a mausoleum as a young boy, forcing him to spend the night surrounded by ghosts until he learns to embrace his powers.

Unfortunately, in a sad attempt to cope with his powers after such traumatic experiences, the then 13-year-old Klaus turned to drugs and alcohol, using them to numb the constant spirit sightings. Lacking a healthy mentor to guide him, Klaus grew into adulthood with a dependence on these substances, resulting in a life of constant inebriation. His substance use leads to him frequently being looked down on by his fellow Hargreeves siblings, particularly Ben. However, a closer look at his past reveals that Klaus is simply a victim of childhood abuse and addiction. Reginald is highly aware of Klaus’ vulnerability and does not mind taking advantage of it to exploit Klaus’ powers to fulfill his scientific thrills. Cruel parenting is one thing, but Reginald takes it a step too far.

Klaus Puts His Heart on His Sleeve

Due to his trauma, Klaus tends to hide behind a shield of cynicism, his go-to coping mechanism. His irreverent demeanor, especially at Reginald’s supposed funeral, often irks the other Hargreeves siblings. Understandably, Klaus isn’t fazed by the death of his adoptive father, a fact made clear when he raids Reginald’s office for anything valuable enough to pawn for cash to score some drugs. Beneath that cynical exterior, however, Klaus is a vulnerable soul who wears his heart on his sleeve.

One of Klaus’ best and most bittersweet arcs in the series is his relationship with Dave, a.k.a. David Katz (Cody Ray Thompson), a soldier who becomes the love of Klaus’s life. Klaus first meets Dave when he accidentally time travels to A Shau Valley in 1968, smack dab in the middle of the Vietnam War. Amidst the chaos, he and Dave fall in love, sealing their bond with a heartfelt confession at a disco. Dave’s kindness and strength become a beacon of hope for Klaus. Tragically, this light is snuffed out when Dave is killed in action. In Season 2, audiences see a more tender side of Klaus when he arrives in 1963 Dallas, five years before his time with Dave in the war. Determined to save Dave, Klaus pleads with a younger and understandably confused Dave not to enlist in the army. His efforts end with a punch in the face, spurred on by Dave’s uncle.

Throughout Season 2, Klaus’s vulnerability and caring nature start to shine through, particularly in his interactions with his siblings. When he and Diego (David Castañeda) are trapped and nearly killed by Viktor's powers, Klaus spends what he believes is his last moments offering a funny yet genuine compliment: “You look like Antonio Banderas with long hair.” Though facing imminent danger, Diego is touched by Klaus’s sincerity. When Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) is clueless about what to do with the corpse of one of the Swedes who tried to assassinate her, Klaus steps up to help her dispose of the body. In Season 3, Klaus takes it upon himself to find his birth mother in Pennsylvania and ends up bonding with Diego and Lila’s (Ritu Arya) “child”, Stanley (Javon "Wanna" Walton), sharing stories about his own troubled past. By Season 4, Klaus stands by Allison’s side when Ray leaves her. Klaus may hide his feelings to avoid ridicule, but he genuinely cares for his siblings, even if they find him odd.

Despite His Imperfections, Klaus Is Willing To Change

Klaus’s character development reaches its peak in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. In the aftermath of Season 3, the Hargreeves family completely loses their powers - Klaus included. After this loss, Klaus decides to go sober since he no longer has to see spirits. Unlike Luther, Diego, or Lila, who lament the loss of their abilities, Klaus feels relieved. Though he becomes a germaphobe and is deathly afraid of even the slightest hint of danger (such as crossing a nearly empty road), for the first time in his life, Klaus is adamant and resolute about his life choices. Even when Sparrow Ben suggests they drink the Marigold from Jennifer’s (Victoria Sawal) box, Klaus, well aware of Ben spiking his sake with the Marigold, cleverly pretends to drink it while discreetly dumping it over his shoulder, proving how dedicated Klaus is in maintaining his sobriety.

While the show’s portrayal of Klaus’s abstinence might come across as tackily unserious, serving as another of his comedic gags rather than addressing the issue as a serious matter, this doesn’t detract from the fact that Klaus is genuinely trying to change for the better, especially since he has taken on the role of guardian for Claire (Millie Davis), Allison’s daughter. He avoids reclaiming his powers because he fears they might lead him back into his dark habits of substance abuse. Even though there is a moment in Season 4 where his old traits resurface, Klaus manages to rebound, proving that his powers don’t define him — his resilience does. Klaus may have started as the self-absorbed, dark comic relief of the show, but he has weathered the roughest of tides and stood by the Umbrella Academy until the very end.

