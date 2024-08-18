The Big Picture Klaus' Umbrella Academy spin-off comic has already been written by Gerard Way, exploring his adventures and backstory.

Following the release of The Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season, which sends the show out with an emotional goodbye, many fans might be wondering if showrunner Steve Blackman has plans for any spin-offs. And the answer is: maybe! In a recent Radio Times interview, Blackman confirmed that he has several spin-off series in mind and that he would absolutely be up to the challenge if Netflix gave the green light. While the Umbrella Academy universe is filled with many wonderful and eccentric characters, one stands out above the rest as the most deserving of a spin-off series.

Klaus Hargreeves, aka Number Four or "The Séance," can speak to ghosts, and is also immortal. His powers are both a gift and a curse. Klaus has come to rely on drug use to keep the ghosts at bay and spends most of his time on the show alternating between rehab and active addiction. Played by Robert Sheehan, Klaus is the kind of character who attracts chaos. Witty, impulsive, and often self-destructive, this beloved character's life story more than deserves a spin-off show.

Gerard Way Has Already Written a Klaus Spinoff

Musician and writer Gerard Way, who co-created The Umbrella Academy comics with artist Gabriel Bá, released the franchise's first spin-off comic in 2020. Titled Tales from the Academy: You Look Like Death, the six-issue prequel follows Klaus in the ten years leading up to the start of Way's Apocalypse Suite, where the Netflix show begins. In an interview with Forbes accompanying You Look Like Death's release, Way said, "Of all of the siblings, Klaus was always the first one I wanted to explore."

At the start ofYou Look Like Death, Klaus is 18 and has just been kicked out of the Umbrella Academy mansion by his dictatorial father, Reginald Hargreeves. He heads to Los Angeles, where the shenanigans continue. Klaus' adventures in Hollywood provide no shortage of spin-off material, as he is tracked down by a vampire chimp drug dealer who runs an amusement park, becomes romantically entangled with a burnout movie star who wants to use Klaus' powers to get her career back (à la Norma Desmond), and even directs a film. While the comic's version of Klaus' backstory differs somewhat from the series', there is room to bring the lore together in a spin-off.

Robert Sheehan's Klaus Is Delightfully Unpredictable in 'The Umbrella Academy'

The Umbrella Academy is not afraid to be bizarre, and no actor on the show better embodies that spirit than Robert Sheehan as Klaus. Sheehan seems to have a penchant for playing whimsical characters going back to roles like the equally unhinged (and also immortal) Nathan in Misfits. Part of Klaus' erratic and impulsive behavior is due to his addiction, but even when sober, he loves flirting with disaster. In each season, Blackman reserves a special side-plot for Klaus. These unique-to-Klaus adventures are consistently the most entertaining, and often the most devastating of anyone's individual stories on the show. Midway through Season 1, Klaus is kidnapped and tortured by Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha Cha (Mary J. Blige) and none of his siblings realize he has gone missing. When Klaus finally escapes, he accidentally time travels to 1968 in Vietnam, where he falls in love with Dave (Cody Ray Thompson) and spends nearly a year fighting by his side. When Klaus returns to the present, he is experiencing major PTSD and grief, and this trauma haunts him for the remainder of the show.

In Season 2, Klaus accidentally becomes a cult leader, completely shifting his sense of style and persona to mold into his environment of sixties counterculture. He undergoes another wardrobe and personality shift in Season 4, where he becomes an extreme hypochondriac and resorts to exclusively wearing coats, scarves, and snow boots. Klaus' ability to shape-shift and reinvent himself over and over would thrive in a spin-off series that could devote more time to exploring different phases of his life. In Season 3, Klaus goes against his siblings, following his own (misguided) heart as he forms a strange and surprisingly wholesome friendship with his father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). In the fourth and final, Klaus has a brief but eventful stint as a medium/sex worker in order to pay off a debt to his dealer, who then buries him alive. Klaus' unofficial power is his ability to attract chaos, which is a major reason why he remains one of the most lovable characters on the show.

An 'Umbrella Academy' Spin-off Could Devote More Time to Klaus' Inner Life

Despite being the kind of character that things seem to just happen to, Klaus also appears to experience a rich inner world. Klaus is notorious for his one-liners where he mentions random escapades from his past, such as the fact that an ex of his made "the most fantastic osso buco" and that he "once wore a sarong to a fraternity party and got a shitload of numbers." The show also gives the audience glimpses into the deeply creative person that Klaus is when he's not overdosing or reliving traumatic memories. In Season 1, the camera briefly pans over Klaus' childhood bedroom in a few scenes. Notable details include frenzied poetry scrawled on the wall, countless posters of surrealist art, masks, a teapot, and colorful lamps, pillows, and rugs draped about in a messy but aesthetically pleasing way. These details reveal both Sheehan's and the set design team's dedication to exploring Klaus' inner life.

There's a lot going on under the surface of Klaus, but unfortunately, The Umbrella Academy is so packed with plot that there is not a lot of time to linger on individual characters for very long. One detriment of the show's fast pace is that it doesn't explore Klaus and Dave's love story in more depth. The only moments of their ten-month romance the audience gets to see are a three-minute montage of the night where Klaus and Dave had their first kiss and the scene where Dave dies. While Klaus does reveal more details of Dave's backstory and personality in Season 2, we still don't witness much of the love story which irrevocably changed Klaus — after all, he describes Dave to Diego as "the only person I've ever loved more than myself." The Umbrella Academy is a complex show that has a lot of ground to cover between its fantasy world-building and its seven (or eight, counting Lila) main characters. A spin-off series, on the other hand, would have more time to devote to Klaus' personal life, which is the heart of what makes him a fan favorite of the main show. And, as Robert Sheehan said when asked if he would be open to a spin-off, "Never say never."

