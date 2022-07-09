The third season of The Umbrella Academy has been available for two weeks after a two-year drought, and it is currently the most-watched series in numerous nations. Fans can't wait for the turbulent Hargreeves siblings to make another appearance and further mess up the timeline.

But this season also introduces a number of new siblings from a different timeline with intriguing superpowers that intimidate our original ones, as well as mysterious new characters with limitless plot potential. These new faces may be familiar, thus who are they, and where fans have seen them before?

Justin Cornwell - Marcus (Number One)

In The Sparrow Academy, Justin Cornwell portrayed Marcus Hargreeves, Luther's (Tom Hopper) opposite Number One. Marcus also possesses super-strength which is similar to Luther, however, unlike Luther, Marcus is a natural-born leader. Moreover, Marcus is a very talented fighter, just like the majority of the Sparrows, as evidenced by the ease with which he defeated Luther in their first encounter.

Fans may remember Cornwell from Training Day, the CBS version of the hit movie of the same name, where he played Detective Kyle Craig before landing the role of Marcus. He is also well-known for playing Terrence Shye, the love interest of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley) in the limited seriesI Am The Night, which focused on the infamous killing of The Black Dahlia. In the upcoming action movie Havoc, which also stars Timothy Olyphant and Tom Hardy, Cornwell will play the lead role.

Britne Oldford - Fei (Number Three)

In The Sparrow Academy, Britne Oldford played Number Three, Fei Hargreeves, a character with the ability to manifest crows from her body. She may utilize these crows to attack foes because they can see through her absence of eyes. These crows are far more powerful than typical ones, effortlessly piercing wooden doors.

Fans may also be familiar with Oldford from her role as Shawna Baez, a.k.a ‘Peek-a-Boo,’ the metahuman antagonist of The Flashon several occasions. In American Horror Story: Asylum, which many still consider being the best season of the series, she is also well-known for playing Alma Walker. Most recently, viewers could find Oldford in 2021's blockbuster Free Guy as the Barista opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Jake Epstein - Alphonso (Number Four)

In the most recent season of The Umbrella Academy, Jake Epstein portrays Alphonso Hargreeves, who has the capacity to hurt or cause suffering to others by causing harm to his own body. This power appears to demand proper stamina and intentional effort to operate. Due to Epstein's unappealing appearance in the show, viewers might not be able to recognize him.

Fans of Designated Survivor know Epstein as FBI agent Chuck Russink, while Suits viewers would recognize him as Brian Altman. He has made numerous brief appearances in TV programs throughout the years, including Star Trek: Discovery, Murdoch Mysteries, and Good Witch. Epstein most recently joined The CW's The Hardy Boys cast as Mr. Munder, a teacher at the institution where Frank and Joe Hardy study.

Genesis Rodriguez - Sloane (Number Five)

Genesis Rodriguez plays Sloane Hargreeves, often known as Number Five, at The Sparrow Academy. Sloane has the power to change her own and other people's gravitational pull, enabling them to fly. Additionally, she exhibits a high level of intelligence and astrophysical knowledge. Unlike her siblings, Sloane is a quiet, romantic dreamer who always wanted to travel the globe.

Rodriguez is primarily recognized as Honey Lemon in Big Hero 6: The Series. She also made a contribution to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Elena of Avalor making her a well-known figure in the animation genre. Along the way, Rodriguez also appeared in a number of popular television shows and motion pictures, includingDays of Our Lives, Time After Time, Centigrade, and Delirium. Her latest project, Fixation, is currently in post-production.

Cazzie David - Jayme (Number Six)

In the Sparrow Academy, Cazzie David portrays Jayme Hargreeves, also known as Number Six, who can spit venom at her enemies which causes them to experience hallucinations. Jayme has proven to be a fierce and skilled fighter.

With her web series Eighty-Sixed, in which she also acted, Cazzie made headlines in 2017. With a scant filmography, David is occupied with other projects, such as her 2020 New York Times Bestseller, No One Asked For This: Essays, which uses the same dark humor that shines through in all of her on-screen roles to tackle social anxiety, media, and the hazards of relationships.

Javon Walton - Stanley

Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda) and Lila Pitts' (Ritu Arya) alleged son Stanley is portrayed by Javon Walton. The father-material Diego didn't know he had in him is brought out by Stanley, a brilliant, mischievous, but nevertheless endearing youngster.

Most people know Walton from the HBO blockbuster teen drama Euphoria as the ferocious Ashtray. Prior to being featured in both hit shows, Walton once played Grant in Amazon Prime’s drama TV show, Utopiawhich is an adaptation of Gillian Flynn's sci-fi novel of the same name. Fans will soon be able to watch Walton return in the action film, Samaritan, in which he co-starred with Sylvester Stallone and is scheduled to be released on August 26, 2022.

Callum Keith Rennie - Lester Pocket/Harlan Cooper

Callum Keith Rennie portrays Lester Pocket, also known as old Harlan. Harlan is the autistic child of Sissy Cooper (Marin Ireland), Viktor Hargreeves' (Elliot Page) former lover back in 1963 in Texas. It is demonstrated that old Harlan has retained his telekinetic powers and his ability to employ sound and vibration to terrible effects, such as repelling items due to the remaining power transferred by Viktor in 1963. In addition, Harlan accidentally murdered the Umbrellas' moms, which resulted in the Grandfather Paradox.

Rennie is widely known for his portrayal of Leoben Conoy in Battlestar Galactica and following that, his role as record producer Lew Ashby on the Showtime series Californication. The Butterfly Effect, Memento, The Man in the High Castle, and Jessica Jones are just a few of the notable TV and film credits that Rennie has under his belt over the course of his career.

Julian Richings - Chet Rodo

In The Umbrella Academy season 3, British actor Julian Richings played a minor role as Chet Rodo, the peculiar manager of the Hotel Obsidian.

Richings is mostly recognized for his role as Death, one of Supernatural's greatest supporting characters and the most potent of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. He also starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest hits including Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief or Man of Steel where he starred alongside Henry Cavill as Lor-Em, the final ruler of Krypton before the planet exploded.

