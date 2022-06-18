Hold on tight, folks, because we are rapidly hurtling toward a frickin' Kugelblitz. Created by Steve Blackman and based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy will return in less than a week. Season 3 will push the Hargreeves' powers to their limit as they face off against the mysterious Sparrow Academy, the seven superpowered children their adoptive father Sir Reginald (Colm Feore) adopted in an alternate timeline.

Before the Umbrella Academy gets their asses kicked by "a bunch of blobs and cubes and birds and shit," let's do a quick recap of each of the Hargreeves siblings' powers.

Editor's note: We will be referring to Elliot Page's character as Viktor, whose pronouns are he/him/his, as that is how the character now identifies.

Luther/Number One

Luther (Tom Hopper), the Umbrella Academy's designated Number One, was born with superhuman strength and durability. We've seen Luther withstand a chandelier falling on top of him and crushing him in Season 1, not to mention we watched him take a full-on missile to his bare back in the alternate timeline opening sequence in Season 2. Luther is not invincible, however. In Season 1, Reginald sent Luther on a solo mission to stop a biochemical threat that left him critically wounded, forcing Reginald to inject Luther with a serum that merged his DNA with an ape in an attempt to save his life. The serum enhanced Luther's superstrength even more, but it also granted him ape-like physiology.

Luther's powers are more limited than some of his other siblings, but his super-strength no doubt comes in handy, especially in hand-to-hand combat. That being said, it looks like Luther's abilities will be put to the test in Season 3 as he faces off against Sparrow Academy's Number One Marcus (Justin Cornwell), who coincidentally has the same superstrength abilities as Luther.

Diego/Number Two

The Umbrella Academy's wannabe badass vigilante (but secretly soft himbo), Diego (David Castañeda) can manipulate the trajectory of any object, though his weapon of choice is usually knives. Although all the Hargreeves siblings are trained in hand-to-hand combat, Diego is arguably the most acrobatic (perhaps due to all those late night excursions playing Batman).

Season 2 gave Diego the chance to showcase the range of his trajectory powers, particularly during the showdown between the Academy and the Commission at Sissy's (Marin Ireland) ranch. Diego stops a barrage of bullets mid-air and redirects them away, throwing them to the side all at once. It is highly possible that we haven't seen the full extent of Diego's powers, so here's hoping we get more from the Academy's Number Two in Season 3.

Allison/Number Three

Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Number Three, can "rumor" anyone to do whatever she wants when she whispers in their ear, "I heard a rumor that you…" Allison's power is deadly, but it has its limits, as seen at the end of Season 1 when Viktor slices right through her vocal cords with her violin bow, rendering her temporarily mute. She regains her voice in Season 2, but she is hesitant to use her powers due to the havoc they have wreaked on those she loves. In Season 1, it was revealed that Allison used her powers on her daughter, causing her to lose custody. In one of the darkest moments of the Hargreeves' past, Reginald also forced Allison to "rumor" Viktor into believing he was nothing more than ordinary, unlike the rest of his extraordinary siblings.

Allison's powers are a slippery slope. She spent most of her life "rumoring" her way into building a perfect life as a famous actress without truly earning any of her success. Her abilities are dangerously tempting because they are often intensely gratifying, as seen in Season 2 when she "rumors" the racist diner owner to burn himself with scalding hot coffee. Allison's powers therefore require an immense amount of self-control, an area in which Allison has shown major growth since Season 1.

Klaus/Number Four

The Umbrella Academy's most chaotic sibling, Klaus (Robert Sheehan) a.k.a. Number Four can communicate with the dead – as long as he is sober, that is. Klaus has perhaps the most untapped potential out of all the Hargreeves siblings when it comes to utilizing his powers, mainly because his substance abuse stifles his abilities. Klaus has spent most of his life using drugs and alcohol to drown out the voices of the dead. He had to endure arguably the most horrific training process under Reginald, who regularly locked him in a crypt when he was a child. Throughout Season 1, the only deceased person he communicates with is Ben (Justin H. Min), who can only be seen and heard by Klaus. However, in the Season 1 finale, Klaus manages to manifest Ben's spirit into the real, physical world, allowing the Hargreeves siblings to see Ben for the first time since his death. This is the first real showcase of Klaus's powers, but we know from Klaus's encounter with Reginald in Season 1 that he has barely scratched the surface of his power's potential.

Like with the rest of the Hargreeves siblings, we see a major growth in Klaus's powers in the second season. In Season 2, Klaus manages to stay sober for four years, allowing him to access his powers without interference. We see more instances of Klaus manifesting spirits into the real world, such as when he commanded a ghost army in an alternate 1963 timeline to fight against Soviet soldiers. However, we have a feeling that like Reginald said, Klaus has way more up his sleeve that he has yet to discover.

Number Five

Number Five

The Umbrella Academy's oldest and most exasperated sibling, Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) was born with the powers of teleportation. Five can jump through time and space, from seconds to decades, both short and long distances. Unfortunately, despite all those extra years he has over his siblings, Five still hasn't quite mastered his abilities. He fails more than once to jump to his intended time and location, as first seen in a flashback. Despite Reginald's warnings that he was nowhere near ready, a 13-year-old Five jumped ahead to the future. He found himself in a world that had already been destroyed, but he was unable to jump back to his original time. After wandering a ruined world alone for 40 years, then working for the Commission as a hitman, a 58-year-old Five, still trapped inside his 13-year-old body, manages to jump back to 2019.

Five is able to take people with him as he time-travels, which means he was able to time-travel his siblings out of the apocalypse in the Season 1 finale. Unfortunately, it doesn't go quite as planned and all the Hargreeves end up scattered across the early 1960s. Five makes great strides in perfecting his abilities in Season 2, however, after a conversation with Reginald, who tells him that he needs to start much smaller with minutes or even seconds. In the Season 2 finale, Five saves the day by jumping back in time a few seconds, stopping the Handler (Kate Walsh) before she guns down all the Hargreeves siblings in Sissy's barn.

And lastly, although it is not a power, Five is basically the glue holding the Umbrella Academy together. Let's face it: the Hargreeves siblings are useless without a manic, coffee-guzzling Five there to wrangle them together.

Ben/Number Six

Ben, a.k.a Number Six, died on a mission when the Hargreeves were kids but was able to stay by Klaus's side as a ghost up until the ending of Season 2, where he is forced to cross over into the afterlife after saving Viktor and stopping him before he accidentally sparks another apocalypse. Not much is known about exactly how Ben's powers work, but what we do know is that he can summon tentacles from a portal inside his body. We see him use his powers in the Season 1 finale where Klaus manages to conjure his spirit temporarily into the real world. Ben uses his tentacles to wipe out the Temps Commission assault team to the shock of his siblings, who up to this point, have never been able to see Ben (apart from Klaus, of course).

In Season 2, we see that Ben also has the power to possess Klaus's body, which leads to both hilarious antics and a heartbreaking goodbye. It is Ben's heroic sacrifice, temporarily possessing Viktor and helping him regain control of his powers, that lead to him finally crossing over into the afterlife. But alas, that is not the last of Ben (sort of). We will see Ben from an alternate timeline in Season 3 as the Sparrow Academy's Number Two. Oh, and this Ben? He's a major dickhead. Not to mention, he still has the same tentacle monster-like powers as OG Ben, so it looks like Dickhead Ben is definitely going to be a major headache for the Umbrella Academy this season.

Viktor/Number Seven

Lastly, we have Viktor, the Umbrella Academy's most unpredictable member. Viktor was born was the power of sound absorption. He can absorb sound waves and amplify them inside his body, which transforms into a surge of energy he can burst outward. Viktor's abilities are massively powerful, but unstable, so much so that he has ended the world not once, but twice. Viktor is so powerful that when he was a child, Reginald purposely kept his powers suppressed by locking him in a power-limiting cell and regularly supplying him with pills that suppressed his abilities. Viktor took the pills all the way to adulthood, believing them to be anxiety medication. Furthermore, Reginald made Allison "rumor" Viktor into believing there was nothing extraordinary about him, unlike the rest of the Umbrella Academy members.

Because Viktor was brainwashed into believing he never had powers and therefore never properly trained like the rest of his siblings, he has limited understanding and control over his powers. In the Season 1 finale, we see Viktor go into full "White Violin" mode (as he is referred to in the comics) at his orchestra concert, setting off an apocalypse. He uses his powers to release waves of energy that send the Hargreeves siblings flying, suspend them in the air, and begin to drain the life out of them. He accidentally sends a streak of energy through his body, through the roof, and into the moon, which begins to break apart. It is only due to Five time-traveling him and his siblings out of 2019 that they are able to avoid the apocalypse.

In Season 2, Five learns that Viktor is the cause of yet another apocalypse in 1963, but the Hargreeves (Ben especially) are able to stop him. Clearly, Viktor still does not have a firm handle on his powers, but he does show that he has gained more control over them in the showdown at Sissy's barn in the Season 2 finale. He is able to use his powers to levitate and unleash a massive sonic blast that takes out the entire Commission. We also see that he has the power to resuscitate Sissy's son Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly) after he finds him at the bottom of a lake. Viktor somehow transfers particles of energy into Harlan's body, which inadvertently gives him some of his abilities. He is able to save Harlan in the Season 2 finale when Harlan is trapped inside a powerful force field he created by seemingly taking back the power he gave him. However, we later see Harlan in the backseat of Sissy's car, levitating what looks like a wooden sparrow in the palm of his hand. We suspect that we have not seen the last of Harlan who appears to still be much more connected to Viktor than the Hargreeves realize.

All 10 episodes of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22.