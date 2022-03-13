The Hargreeves siblings are coming back, and they have just as many questions as we do. Nearly two years after the jaw-dropping season finale, Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman announced at SXSW that the show would be returning for its highly anticipated third season on June 22, 2022.

Returning for the third season are cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya. Joining them are newcomers Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

In addition to setting a return date, Netflix also released a short teaser across social media platforms, as well as two stills from the season opener. The 17-second clip shows the two groups of Hargreeves siblings squaring off for a fight in their family home, ending on the words "The Sparrows have landed." The images offer a better look at the returning Umbrella Academy siblings and the mostly-new faces of the Sparrow Academy.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Will Take Place at the Hotel Oblivion and Premiere in 2022

Picking up where the second season left off, the third season will likely follow the Umbrella Academy returning to the present day from their extended stay in 1963. They find the timeline drastically altered, and a group calling themselves The Sparrow Academy now living in their home with the father they knew to be dead. The official synopsis reads:

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The new season of The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix worldwide on June 22, 2022. Check out the teaser trailer now:

