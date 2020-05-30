‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Posters See the Hargreeves Siblings Take Cover

Netflix released a bunch of new character posters for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 earlier this week. The posters have arrive just two months before the Season 2 release date, July 31 and may feature some clues about the new season’s story.

The new Umbrella Academy Season 2 posters were released via the show’s Twitter earlier this week. The posters may look minimalist in their design, but there is still a lot to unpack here. The most important thing is all of the Hargreeves siblings — Luther/One (Tom Hopper), Diego/Two (David Castañeda), Allison/Three (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus/Four (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben/Six (Justin H. Min), and Vanya/Seven (Ellen Page) — are present and accounted for. Additionally, all of the characters seem to have the same basic positioning, with half their faces obscured by an opaque umbrella while the rest of their face and body as visible. A few of the Hargreeves sibs’, like Diego and Klaus, seem to be sporting new hairstyles and flashy outfits. However, one stand-out detail which could tease a Season 2 plot detail feature Five, whose face has some blood splatter on it. With the other Umbrella Academy characters appearing relatively normal, Five’s particular look is definitely worth keeping a pin in.

There is also the matter of the order in which these posters were released on Twitter. Even though the Hargreeves’ have a specific order of sorts in the Umbrella Academy world, the posters were not released in that particular order (which you can see below). Instead, they were released beginning with Ben, then Klaus, Allison, Luther, Diego, Vanya, and Five. As ScreenRant notes in their coverage of the posters, the posters appearing out of order may fuel fan theories that the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw the Hargreeves siblings teaming up to try and prevent Vanya from incurring an apocalyptic event but still managing to blow up the moon and thus begin apocalypse, will see Season 2 beginning with the Hargreeves family mixed up and spread out across time in some way. This out-of-order theory seemingly has some support in the form of a curious tweet from Min, who tweeted, “Trying to understand why you posted in this order,” in response to the poster order and resulted in a shrug emoji from the show’s Twitter. Interesting, interesting.

Get a look at the new (and out of order) character posters for The Umbrella Academy Season 2.