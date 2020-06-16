First ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Images Reveal a New Time Travel Adventure

Netflix has released the first batch of images from The Umbrella Academy Season 2. Interestingly, these new images reveal what’s in store for the Hargreeves siblings following that epic Season 1 finale. Season 2 is adapted from the second volume of the Umbrella Academy comic book series, “Dallas.”

It looks like the Hargreeves family — Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Ben (Justin H. Min), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Vanya (Ellen Page) — have averted the actual apocalyptic disaster which awaited them at the end of Season 1. This was all made possible by Five’s teleportation abilities which, as we learned in Season 1, also transcend the boundaries of time. These new images reveal what became of the Hargreeves — and it’s definitely a surprise twist.

For reasons which will probably become clear in the Season 2 opener, the team has been sucked back into the 1960s. To be precise, they’ve been transported to Dallas, Texas in the 1960s. New plot details (via Entertainment Weekly) reveal that while Five’s ability to teleport saved himself and his siblings, he also managed to drop them all into different points within the decade. One of the chief problems the Umbrella Academy will face in Season 2 is finding their way back to one another as they live through the ’60s. Oh, and Five discovers there is yet another apocalypse on the way. So, it’s even more important for the team to assemble as quickly as possible before disaster strikes yet again.

The new batch of images also introduces a few of the new faces joining in on the action. One image previews Sissy (Marin Ireland), a Texas housewife who appears to befriend Vanya. Another image shows off the trio of Swedish assassins (Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Reid, and Jason Bryden) who will be facing off against the Umbrella Academy. Finally, not pictured by still a part of the supporting cast is Ritu Arya as Lila, a “‘chameleon’ who is as brilliant as she is insane” and Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond, “a devoted husband and natural-born leader,” per EW’s descriptions.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 arrives on Netflix on July 31. Check out even more images from the upcoming season below.