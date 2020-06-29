New ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Poster Is Full of Spoilery Easter Eggs

Netflix has released a new poster for The Umbrella Academy and it’s full of hints about Season 2. The next chapter in the Umbrella Academy story propels the Hargreeves siblings back to Dallas, Texas in the 1960s. Sure, the superpowered sibs escaped a crushing apocalypse in the present day. But the jump back in time has scattered them around the ’60s and they need to find one another to stop yet another apocalypse from happening.

There is more than meets the eye with this new poster. All of the Hargreeves siblings are wearing sunglasses. But, every pair of sunglasses reflects something different — and no doubt tied to each character’s individual arc. Unlike Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), none of the Hargreeves have time traveled, so there will be a big learning curve to living in the way-back days as Season 2 progresses. Each character’s learning curve will come with unique hiccups, as the sunglasses tease. For example, it looks like Luther (Tom Hopper) will be caught up in the early days of the Vietnam War, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) will be an active participant in the Civil Rights Movement, and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) will naturally gravitate toward hippie living, which proliferated over the course of the ’60s.

Umbrella Academy Season 2 is adapted from Volume 2 of the Umbrella Academy Dark Horse comics series written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. In addition to Hopper, Raver-Lampman, and Sheehan, the Netflix series stars David Castaneda, Justin H. Min, Ellen Page, and Aidan Gallagher. Cast newcomers include Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Tom Sinclair (21 Brothers), Kris Holden-Reid (Underworld: Awakening), Jason Bryden (Suits), Ritu Arya (Last Christmas), and Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens). Season 2 will feature 10 new episodes full of ’60s goodness.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 lands on Netflix on Friday, July 31. Check out the Easter egg-y new poster below. For more, check out what’s new on Netflix in July.