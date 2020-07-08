Things Get Weird(er) in the ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Trailer

Fans of morose gifted children turned morose gifted adults rejoice! The trailer for Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy just dropped, and it looks like things are going to get even more bizarre.

Based on the comic series written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is about a group of superheroes who were all adopted to fight crime when they were kids but have grown bitter and disillusioned as adults. They reunite after the death of their adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), and have to work together to stop an impending apocalypse. Then an extreme amount of Crazy Shit occurs, including but not limited to time travel, and the season ends in a particularly interesting place. I won’t spoil it for anyone who hasn’t watched it yet, but you should probably get to it before checking out the Season 2 trailer because it reveals some major plot points.

It’s difficult to predict where Season 2 is going to go, even as a person who was a fan of the original comics. Season 1 was a fairly loose adaptation of the first major story arc, and there were enough significant changes that I legitimately have no idea what to expect. But that’s definitely not a bad thing! You can check out the trailer below. Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is scheduled for release July 31 on Netflix. For more on what’s coming to Netflix this month, check out the trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege.

Watch the new trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 below: