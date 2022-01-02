There is no release date for the new season yet.

Kicking 2022 off in an exciting way, The Umbrella Academy has released character posters introducing the members of the Sparrow Academy, who will be featured prominently in the upcoming third season. The critically acclaimed show follows a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings who reunite to solve their father's mysterious death and stop a world-ending threat.

After the events of the second season finale, the anticipation for the third season has been significant. Thankfully, fans of the show won’t have to wait too long as the third season is set to debut sometime in 2022, after a year and a half hiatus.

While details about the upcoming season have been scarce, fans at least have these posters to tide them over till the show’s debut. Without spoiling too much of the previous seasons, though the members of the Sparrow Academy debuted in the second season finale of The Umbrella Academy, these posters provide a better look at the characters.

The Sparrows will be played by Justin Cromwell who will play Marcus Hargreeves/Sparrow Number One, Britne Oldford will play Fei Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Three, Jake Epstein will appear in the role of Alphonso Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Five and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Six. Sparrow Number Seven, Christopher, is a telekinetic cube – which makes sense in the context of the show – and is a character many are looking forward to seeing on screen.

Additionally, Justin H. Min who previously played Ben Hargreeves and Number Six in the show’s original timeline returns as Ben Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Two. Min’s role in season 3 and his position in the sparrows have particularly been a cause for excitement for fans as his character in the new timeline is a departure from the Ben Hargreeves fans have come to know and love.

From the posters alone, fans can already see that the Sparrow Academy is significantly different from the Umbrella Academy, looking somewhat grittier than the initial bunch. A source of curious excitement will be seeing how the two academies interact with each other.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, and Robert Sheehan will be returning as members of the Umbrella Academy. Colm Feore will also be returning as Sir Reginald Hargreeves/The Monocle and the adoptive father of the superheroes.

While an exact release date has not been given yet, the hit show is expected to return in 2022. Without further ado, here’s a look at the long-awaited character posters for the Sparrows below:

