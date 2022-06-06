As part of the Geeked Week, Netflix released a new clip for Season 3 of the hit drama The Umbrella Academy. It introduces Hotel Obsidian, the tempory base of the Hargreeves siblings while they deal with life in a new timeline.

After messing with time and space in Season 2, the heroes of the Umbrella Academy will find themselves in an alternate timeline where Sir Reginald never adopted them. Instead, their foster father created another family of superheroes, known as the Sparrow Academy. That means the Umbrellas don’t have a ceiling over their roofs anymore. The new clip released today shows how the family will solve this issue, by using the mysterious Hotel Obsidian as a temporary base.

In the clip, Klaus (Robert Sheehan) takes his siblings to Hotel Obsidian, a place he claims has “played host to world leaders” such as Roosevelt, Gandhi, and Stalin. It doesn’t look much like it, as the shady Hotel Obsidian doesn’t have the splendor world leaders would look for. Even so, the Umbrellas don’t have much of a choice, since they have been kicked out of their home due to time-travel shenanigans.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Just What the Hell is a Kugelblitz?

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of foster super siblings who have to deal with the damage a life dedicated to fighting crime can cause children. The series was created by showrunner Steve Blackman.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy also brings Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Elliot Page as Viktor, and Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts.

Here’s the synopsis for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hits Netflix on June 22. Check out the new clip below: