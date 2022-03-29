There are going to be many fan-favorite shows returning for new seasons in 2022. One of those shows is The Umbrella Academy and its third season, based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Gerard Way​​​​​​, premieres on June 22. Now, star Elliot Page has shared a new first-look image of his character this season. Page took to Twitter to introduce fans to Viktor Hargreeves.

The image he shared is pretty straightforward. It is Viktor in a crowded diner looking up at something. He is likely watching the news on TV, and hopefully, it has nothing to do with his family. However, given previous events, it probably has everything to do with them. The caption accompanying the image reads, “Meet Viktor Hargreeves”, with a purple umbrella emoji to fittingly top the message off. Where the show will take Viktor's character (previously known as Vanya) this season is still a mystery.

As a whole, The Umbrella Academy now find themselves in an altered timeline. They may have stopped the apocalypse of 1963, but in typical Umbrella fashion, upon arriving back to the present day they have messed everything up once again. Now they have to come to terms with the new timeline they find themselves in while going head-to-head with a different version of their family, The Sparrow Academy.

Viktor has been through a lot in the last two seasons. He started out being the only Hargreeves sibling that did not have any powers before becoming the most powerful of them all. He was so powerful that he accidentally started the apocalypse. Because of all this, it will be fun to see how Page and the writers continue to develop Viktor.

Page is once again rejoined by other members of the Academy played by Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya. The new cast members for this season include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon Walton.

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy were a wacky yet emotionally complex delight, that bolstered great action and satisfying needle drops. Page is at the center of this series’ crazy success. He is arguably the emotional core/spirit of the show and this upcoming season appears to be more of what fans loved about the series thus far.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hits Netflix on June 22.

You can view the first look image of Viktor down below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

