The Umbrella Academy has been one of Netflix's most popular shows since it launched on the platform back in 2019. Featuring an all star cast including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, it centers on a collection of misfit, adopted superhero siblings who, in the first season, reunited to work out the mystery of their father's death. Since, they've battled an impending apocalypse, gone back in time, and battled a myriad of people. Season two ended on a huge cliffhanger and, with filming for the third delayed due to COVID, we've waited a long time to get the next installment to the sci-fi story.

Speaking with Collider ahead of her upcoming role in the Liam Neeson action-thriller Blacklight, Raver-Lampman teased what promises to be a "massive" Umbrella Academy season. Firstly, the third season is set to deviate markedly from the graphic novel source material. Although series creator Steve Blackman and graphic novel writer Gerard Way stay in "constant communication" over the direction of Way's story, with season one keeping quite strict fidelity to the original text, season three is set to do its own thing:

"We're running adjacent to the graphic novels, but I don't think Steve is beholden at all to the graphic novels, by needing it to be something that's verbatim, it needing to reflect exactly what's happening in the graphic novels and what's happening on screen. But I do know that Gerard and Steve are in constant communication. So, I don't doubt that they both know what the other has ideas in what the other is thinking. I think there will always be a connection there, but the further we get into The Umbrella Academy, the TV show, I think it's finding its own way. It's finding its own route, which is exciting. ... This third season, we're really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore."

As to when the hotly-anticipated new season is going to drop, Raver-Lampman isn't too sure, but hopes it'll be sooner than later. "I hope this summer because I want to see this season so badly," she told us. "We've started doing ADR and it's a massive season. There's just a lot of work in post that has to be done." She says there's a "massive backlog of VFX and shows in post needing to get out" owing to COVID, adding to the usual 12 to 16 month window you'd usually expect a VFX-heavy show like The Umbrella Academy to complete.

But Raver-Lampman is sure it's going to be worth the wait. "I think our show has really found its tone. I think that's part because we've all been working on the show for so long together now," she says. "Also Steve and the writers really know how to write for the characters now, and they know how to write for Tom and me and David and Elliot and Aidan. We all feel like we speak for these characters now and have a deeper understanding of them, and also the universe that they exist in."

Finally, Raver-Lampman shared her reaction to the second season finale and what that means for the new season:

"I was just excited because it feels like there's some epic rivalry that's about to happen. And I think The Umbrella Academy, they've never truly been matched before. They struggle and they have their moments, but that's all exciting, and you never know if they're going to rise to the top. But then they always do, and I don't know that they've ever been matched in this kind of way where they're staring at a different version of themselves. I'm excited for everybody to see what happens."

Keep an eye out for our full interview with Raver-Blackman soon. The Umbrella Academy seasons one and two are streaming now Netflix and Season 3 is dropping later this year.

