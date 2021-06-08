Netflix has revealed the titles for all episodes of The Umbrella Academy’s third season. The news came as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, a five-day virtual event hosted especially for fans of the streaming giant's original programming.

We already knew that Season 3 first episode is called “Meet the Family," a title that teases the cliffhanger at the end of Season 2, when our dysfunctional superheroes get to yet another timeline in which everything seems to have changed, including their own family.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Tom Hopper on ‘SAS: Red Notice’, How ‘Game of Thrones’ Changed His Career, and ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The titles of the remaining nine episodes of Season 3 don’t make the plot any clearer, but they already let us know that The Umbrella Academy will remain weird and unexpected, just as we love it.

The titles for all ten episodes of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are:

● Meet the Family

● World’s Biggest Ball of Twine

● Pocket Full of Lightening

● Kugelblitz

● Kindest Cut

● Marigold

● Auf Wiedersehen

● Wedding at the End of the World

● Six Bells

● Oblivion

Based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic book series, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will bring back Vanya (Elliot Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Luther (Tom Hopper) and Reginald (Colm Feore). Ben (Justin H Min) will also return, but as an alternative version of the character that’s part of the Sparrow Academy, also composed of Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. Steve Blackman will once again act as showrunner.

No official release date has been announced for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 yet, but as production moves forward, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider. For now, we’ll keep the biggest questions left from Season 2 in our minds, and hope that Season 3 doesn’t take too long to arrive at Netflix.

KEEP READING: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Star Tom Hopper Teases the “Wow Factor” of Season 3: “We’ve Upped the Ante Big Time”

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: 'John Wick' 4 Adding 'It' Star Bill Skarsgård to Action-Packed Sequel Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson and Japanese-British popstar Rina Sawayama will join Keanu Reeves in Chad Stahelski's Lionsgate movie.

Read Next