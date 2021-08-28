We’re one step close to having the Hargreeves siblings back on our TV screens. The Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackman announced on Instagram that the series has wrapped shooting for season three with a video of the cast, meaning that we’re all that much closer to seeing just what chaos the young superheroes created when they averted a worldwide crisis in the 1960s.

Blackman’s video features all seven of the show’s core cast members announcing the wrap for season three, including Elliott Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and David Castañeda. Also included in the video are recurring cast members Ritu Arya and Colm Feore, who play additional members of the dysfunctional Hargreeves family. “I don’t think the world’s ready for this,” Raver-Lampman says. “I think it’s our best season yet.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Tom Hopper on ‘SAS: Red Notice’, How ‘Game of Thrones’ Changed His Career, and ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

With no official release date confirmed, fans will have to make do with Blackman’s video to tide them over for a while. No concrete plot has been confirmed for the third season — outside of the parallel timeline the siblings entered at the end of season three — so what’s to come for the Hargreeves remains a mystery, and likely will until the series returns, presumably sometime in 2022.

Alongside the core Hargreeves family members appearing in the video, a whole set of new cast members will be joining the Umbrella Academy team for season three, as the members of the ominous Sparrow Academy, seemingly an alternate reality version of our beloved dysfunctional heroes. Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David are set to represent the Sparrows, as well as an Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube — we’re not sure we want to know what that is though.

The Umbrella Academy is created by Steve Blackman, adapted from the graphic novel series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. While we wait to see just what trouble the Hargreeves have gotten themselves into this time, fans can stream the first two seasons of the show on Netflix now. Check out Blackman’s video below:

KEEP READING: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & More

Share Share Tweet Email

'Salem's Lot' Film Adaptation of Stephen King Book Casts Lewis Pullman in Lead Role Pullman is best known for 'Bad Times at the El Royale,' 'The Strangers: Prey at Night,' and will appear in 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Read Next