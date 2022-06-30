[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.]The Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya is just as excited as we are to see what the future holds for Lila Pitts, the eighth member to join Netflix’s dysfunctional family of superheroes. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Arya discussed Lila’s significant character development that happened off-screen and reflected on how Lila will react to that mind-boggling Season 3 finale.

Lila was introduced in Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy as a new superhero who infiltrates the Hargreeves for the benefit of the Temps Commission. Lila ends up having a romance with Diego (David Castañeda), discovers some horrible secrets kept by her former employer, and ends up helping the Hargreeves to defeat the Temps Commission. However, at the end of Season 2, Lila was still unconvinced she could join the family for good and ended up parting ways with Diego and his siblings. In Season 3, Lila comes back with some explosive news: she and Diego had a child. The entirety of Lila’s pregnancy happens out of frame, in the void space between Season 2 and Season 3, which is why we asked how Arya thinks Lila reacted to finding out she was pregnant. As Arya puts it:

“She was like, ‘Oh, dear.’ In my head, she’s found that out before she’s dyed her hair blonde and gone to do a gig. It’s a long time ago since deciding on those things that aren’t written, but you kinda create yourself. She was in shock, she was in denial, she was angry, she was scared, and it’s all covered up by, ‘I’m just gonna go off the rails.’”

At the end of Season 3, the Hargreeves find themselves trapped in yet another timeline, one ruled by their foster father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). In this new reality, all the siblings lost their unique abilities and will now have to find a way to cope with the fact they are powerless. Lila’s last line in the finale says that they should “live their life,” something that’s easier said than done. However, Arya believes that Lila is ready to try to lead a regular life. In Arya’s words:

“I thought she would find it really hard, but you know there’s this thing that her mom wrote her, this letter saying like ‘normal lives aren’t for us’ or something. And Five is like ‘oh, you really think you’re gonna have a nice domestic life.’ And she’s like ‘ouch’. So I think she’d quite like to try it. She had all this stuff happens to her that’s broken her heart and been really difficult. And that’s come with her powers. Her powers are what made her mom use her and get her own parents killed. So I think she might be alright with it.”

Finally, when asked about her process to find just the right tone for that final and shocking line, Arya explained that:

“You just try them [tones] all. I’ll have a big think about what I think serves the situation, or the character, or the dynamics. I don’t like anything too overly sentimental. Especially as Lila. I try not to overthink it, just be in the moment, make it about the other person.”

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available right now on Netflix. The streaming platform has not yet renewed the series for a fourth season. You can check the full interview with Arya below: