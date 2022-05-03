Netflix has released the first images from Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, presenting a second superfamily from the Sparrow Academy. Following the Umbrella heroes’ misadventures through time in Season 2, Season 3 will take the family to a different timeline where they’ll meet the perfectly functional counterparts of their fractured group.

The first look images welcome back the six heroes of the Umbrella Academy, who’ll have to live in a reality where they are just eccentric weirdos no one ever heard about. The team is formed by Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor. In this alternate timeline, their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), has created another foster family of super kids. But, apparently, the Sparrow Academy works just like a swiss clock. The first look images also introduce the second superteam.

The first look images also tease the dynamics between the Umbrellas and the Sparrows, as the two teams meet, fight each other, and they have to find ways to live together. The union between the two families might be the only thing preventing the world from collapsing this time, as the Umbrellas time-travels could have unleashed a powerful evil force.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: New Teaser, Release Date, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of foster super siblings who have to deal with the damage a life dedicated to fighting crime can cause children. The series was created by showrunner Steve Blackman. The new cast members of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon Walton.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hits Netflix on June 22. Check out the first look images below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves With First Look Image

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1290 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe