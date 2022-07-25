[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.]Created for television by Steve Blackman, Season 3 of the Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy saw the Umbrellas face off with the Sparrow Academy, after they took their place in the timeline, in their home, and with their father, leading to an immediate clash that they really need to sort out before a destructive entity destroys everything around them and ends the universe (again!). While things didn’t turn out the way any of them expected, which is usually the case with the Umbrellas, events brought Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila (Ritu Arya) back together thanks to a lie that turned out to be a test for their relationship.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, boxer-turned-actor Javon “Wanna” Walton talked about how he came to play Stan on the third season of The Umbrella Academy, how blessed he feels for the success he’s already had as an actor, the discipline he gets from boxing and how he applies that to acting, what it was like to join an already established cast, how much he was told about his character, and how he felt about his character’s fate. He also talked about what it was like to kick off his acting career by playing Ashtray on Euphoria, the Ashtray/Fezco dynamic, and the Season 2 finale, along with working with Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan, that he’d love to be a villain in a superhero movie, and how he approaches finding his next project.

Collider: You jumped into this whole professional acting thing with some pretty cool gigs, back to back, with Euphoria, Utopia, and The Umbrella Academy. Looking back on your career up until now, which hasn’t even really spanned five years yet, what does it all feel like for you?

JAVON “WANNA” WALTON: It feels great. I’m really blessed for what has happened to my career and everything that’s happened in such a short period of time. I’m just so glad for everybody who supported me, and just in general. My whole fan base is amazing. I feel great. I’m loving everything right now, all the projects I’ve worked on.

Image via Reed Mackey

When you started acting, did you have any idea about what that would look like? Did you have a goal? Are these jobs and these characters anything like what you pictured for yourself?

WALTON: When I started acting, I really didn’t know anything about it, if I’m being honest. I’ve been known in the boxing community for quite some time. I was on The Steve Harvey Show for boxing, and a casting director actually saw me on that and wondered if I was interested in trying acting. I didn’t know much about it and it was confusing for me, for sure. Now, I’m at the point in my acting career where I’m not setting limitations on myself. I just wanna go as far as humanly possible. I wanna go as far as I can in the acting world. I’d like to do a superhero movie, or something like that.

It feels like the superhero worlds have gotten so big that it’s just a matter of time because eventually, everybody will play a character. It’s just a matter of whether you’ll be a hero or a villain.

WALTON: I would love to be a villain. A villain could be super fun to play. I’m not setting any limits on me. I’d be down to pretty much do whatever, in that kind of world.

Image via Netflix

I would imagine that boxing gave you a sense of discipline and focus, especially when it comes to training and wanting to get closer to perfecting your sport. Does that also apply to how you approach acting? Are you very disciplined in it? Do you view it as a craft? Is your process, as an actor, very different from your process, as a boxer?

WALTON: My process as a boxer is really similar to acting. Anything that you do at a very high level, you have to apply your best self. It’s a lot of hard work, no matter what it is It could be anything. You definitely apply the same work ethic for both, at least for me. Anything I do, I wanna accomplish at a very high level, so I apply a high skill level for both.

Acting is a craft, and when you’re good at it, it seems easy, even though there are challenges to it.

WALTON: A hundred percent. Acting is really, really hard. There are a lot of really long days on set. I love it so much, but it’s work, at the end of the day. You have to love it, to be able to do something like that, and dedicate so much time to.

How did you end up doing The Umbrella Academy? Was that a role you auditioned for?

WALTON: I actually ended up not trying out for The Umbrella Academy. It was pretty crazy, how it happened. (Show creator) Steve Blackman came to me and was wondering if I was interested in being on The Umbrella Academy. I was like, “Yeah, that sounds amazing. I would love to be on The Umbrella Academy.” That’s what sparked it. He saw me on Utopia, and that’s what made him want me for The Umbrella Academy. I’m so glad that it worked out.

Image via Netflix

Do you get nervous when you start a new acting job? Were there any nerves about joining in the third season of the show?

WALTON: There wasn’t any nerves, but it was definitely a little bit interesting, knowing that all of the cast already had chemistry built up. I was just stepping in there for the first time. But the cast was super accepting. They’re all really, really good people. Me and David [Castañeda] would box on the weekends at this park, and that was a lot of fun. I’m really glad how nice everybody was. It was really, really good chemistry, for sure, once I got there.

What was it like to find the dynamics between Stan and Diego and Lila?

WALTON: What helped us all find that as a group, together, was boxing on the weekends. When you’re on set so much, you end up spending so much time with each other and you get to have really, really good moments. We went to a Blue Jays baseball game, and that was a lot of fun. We just did activities like that, on and off set, to really build that chemistry between all of us. I feel like that’s what really helped us have that good bond.

He could have been this annoying kid, but there’s something so endearing about him and about the way that you played him that you really feel for him.

WALTON: I love the way that they wanted to play it. Before going into the show and seeing the script, I thought I was gonna be a superhero, or something. I thought I was gonna have superpowers. But I’m glad that he was a little bit of an annoying little kid. It was fun to play that.

Image via Netflix

What did they tell you about the character and who he would be, in the beginning? Did you have l the full arc? Did you know what his fate would be, going into it?

WALTON: I didn’t get the full details of the character right away. I got the sides and a couple of lines from one of the episodes. It was super basic. My team didn’t love the development of the character, at first, and we were able to make some really good changes to make him a super fun character. We wanted him to be a little bit more comedic. It took a minute to build the character up to where I was really happy with it. I didn’t know his fate until a little bit later, but I liked his fate. I thought it was pretty interesting. Steve was amazing, throughout the whole process, in helping us with all that.

How did you feel about Stan’s fate? Do you hope they can find a way to bring him back?

WALTON: I do hope I can come back, definitely. It was a little sad how he went out, for sure. There’s a lot of mystery with it. He didn’t go out like Astrid, an absolute badass. It was definitely pretty interesting, how he went out, but at least he was happy when he went out. He had a Slurpee. What more can you ask for? He was chillin’.

Euphoria was the first acting job that you had. What made you want to do that show? Since you were there at the beginning, before people knew what that show would become, what interested you? What did you like about it? How did you relate to the show and the character?

WALTON: I think what I liked about it most was that it was something that was just different. It was something that hadn’t been seen on TV before. The creative behind all of it was absolutely insane, even from the jump. Sam Levinson was super protective over Euphoria, which I love. He made it come out like nothing you’ve seen before. Playing a kid drug dealer was really, really cool. There’s not many times I’m gonna be playing a kid drug dealer. I love the development of Ashtray, in general, and really just what the show was about and how it can even be almost like a coping mechanism for some people. I really like that about Euphoria. There are a lot of great things to take away from it, but that’s what really made me wanna do it.

Image via Netflix

Did you know, from the beginning, that Sam would be so open to collaborating with all of you guys?

WALTON: Sam wanted it to feel super authentic. A lot of the stuff you see in Euphoria is stuff that happened in his life, and he wanted it to feel as real as possible, so he gave us a lot of freedom with our characters, to develop them in a way that we felt comfortable with and would show the best on camera. Knowing that he was the executive producer, the writer and the director, he did absolutely everything. If you needed to talk to somebody, he was the guy to go to on set. He made us all feel really welcome, every time we were on set.

What do you remember about the first day that you walked onto that set, with it being your first acting job and the first scene that you shot, acting for the first time? What was going through your head? What were the emotions you were feeling, in that moment?

WALTON: At that time, I still didn’t know that much about acting because I was 11 years old, and it was all very new to me. When I stepped on set, I thought I was gonna get a rehearsal. My very first scene that I shot was with Zendaya in the cooler, and I had no rehearsal. I just stepped right into it with Zendaya, and I was like, “Oh, shit, I guess this is acting.” It was interesting, for sure.

How has the experience been for you, getting to play Ashtray over two seasons, and getting to grow with the character that continues to develop and evolve? What have you enjoyed about really getting to dig into a character over more than one season?

WALTON: What I enjoyed most about that was that you build up the chemistry with the cast, and you almost become a little family, as you stick with a certain character and play that for a while. It’s a really good feeling. And then, you have to do that all over again when you’re a part of a new TV series. Being able to stick with a character and play them, I love doing that. It was really cool to work with everybody. We all still talk. I FaceTime Angus [Cloud] often.

Image via Netflix

There was something so endearing about the relationship between Ashtray and Fezco, and watching you and Angus Cloud together.

WALTON: I’m gonna miss Angus, for sure. And I’m gonna miss Ashtray. He was a really cool guy.

What most surprised you about that relationship between your characters?

WALTON: Both me and Angus were super new to the acting world. We had no previous experience, so we didn’t really know what to expect and we were able to grow with each other. What really surprised me is how many hours you’re on set, every single day. That surprised me. There were definitely a lot of surprising factors, being on my very first show and new to the whole space, but I really liked that we could support each other and grow with each other.

What was it like to play the character for two seasons and learn about what would happen to him, at the end of Season 2? Did you even have time to process all of that? With it being your first acting project, did you even have a process for saying goodbye to a character?

WALTON: No, I didn’t have a process for that. The way Ashtray went out was super badass. I didn’t even have time to think about it because I was filming it the very next week. It was Angus that was supposed to die, and then they switched it on us, the week before the really big scene. I had to learn all this gun safety and how to shoot a gun properly, and that was really interesting. But I didn’t have a goodbye process. It was sad, for sure. It hit me on the flight home. The last day on set was a lot of fun, but the flight home is when it hit me. I’m gonna miss a lot of the behind-the-scenes people that people don’t really talk about, like the cameraman and all of that. We just had so much fun on set. Those are the people I’m gonna really miss because they’re the ones that make the magic happen.

Has there been anything that you’ve learned from working with any of your co-stars that has really stuck with you, either from Euphoria or The Umbrella Academy, or anything else, that you feel has really helped you with acting, as you’ve gone from project to project?

WALTON: Somebody who’s definitely helped me improve was working with Sly [Stallone] on Samaritan. That was definitely somebody who taught me the importance of improv and keeping it super natural. And Sam Levinson, on Euphoria, really taught me the importance of making your character your own, not letting others take control over that, and making sure that it’s authentic to you. That’s something he really pushed, and that’s something that will definitely stick with me.

Image via Netflix

What’s it like to be able to say that you’ve done a movie with Sylvester Stallone and what’s it like to work with him, as a co-star?

WALTON: It was cool to work with him, for sure. I saw him in Rocky, so it was fun. We talked about boxing, all the time. Really, just the fact that we were gonna be able to talk about boxing all the time was something that I was really excited about because I haven’t really been able to talk boxing with people. Talking boxing with him was definitely the best part. Working with him was fun.

What can you say about that character that you’re playing in Samaritan?

WALTON: I play Sam, who grows up in a pretty rough environment with a single mom. He’s torn between good and bad, just making the right decisions, and not getting caught up in all the craziness in the world of the film.

When you read a script or try to figure out what the next thing is, do you just go with gut instincts?

WALTON: A hundred percent, yeah. I go with gut instincts and how I feel, in that moment in time. Sometimes when you overthink characters and how you’re supposed to play them, it doesn’t come out the way you want it, so I really just go with my gut, in how that character should be played. After I get comfortable with that character for a few weeks, and I’m on set and I’m working with that character, all the time, I get a good feeling for that character and I get to really get comfortable with that, and it almost becomes natural. I’ve felt that the most with Ashtray.

Image via Netflix

You’ve said that you want to be open to anything, and you’ve said that you want to do a superhero movie. Are there other genres that you’d also love to work in?

WALTON: Honestly, I’d be open to a comedy. I don’t know a lot about comedy, so that’s something that could be cool. I would love to do something that’s out of my comfort zone. I feel like that could be a lot of fun. I would love to do a boxing movie, like remake Rocky, or something like that.

