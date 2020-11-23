A special sneak peek from The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has hit the internet. The new tease from the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show arrives just a few months after the launch of Season 2 on July 31. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 followed the Hargreeves siblings (played by Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Ellen Page, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, and Aidan Gallagher) as they landed in Dallas, Texas in the early 1960s but were scattered through time, forcing them to reunite and work to prevent yet another apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy was renewed for Season 3 following an epic Season 2 finale with one heck of a cliffhanger.

On Monday, The Umbrella Academy series co-creator Steve Blackman shared a preview of the forthcoming Season 3 on his Instagram. The image shared by Blackman featured a close-up of the title page for the Season 3 premiere script. The title of the episode is "Meet the Family." We also learned from the photo that the episode will be co-written by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta, a consulting producer on The Umbrella Academy who has also written for sci-fi series Killjoys and Lost Girl.

The episode title "Meet the Family" teases a very unique kind of family reunion which will likely pick up where the Season 2 finale left off. At the end of Season 2, the Hargreeves were successfully transported to the present day. However, it was not their present day, but an alternate present day where Ben (Min) is still alive and Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had raised an entirely different group of children with special powers to become a superhero group known as the Sparrow Academy. This poses a big threat to the Umbrella Academy as they'll now have to face down the Sparrow Academy (who probably won't take kindly to the arrival of more superpowered folks with a connection to Papa Hargreeves) while trying to get back to their own timeline. Just going by the episode title, we can probably expect the Season 3 premiere to introduce us to every member of the Sparrow Academy and familiarize us with the new timeline the Umbrella Academy is now in. Now, it's time to start theorizing what kind of superpowers each member of the Sparrow Academy is working with.

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. Check out the sneak peek of Season 3, as shared by Netflix, below. Get even more Netflix updates here.

