A new cast photo from The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has arrived. Production on The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is currently underway and, despite being in the relatively early stages, we've learned a lot so far about the new season. Most recently, we reported on the big Season 3 casting news revolving around the human members of The Sparrow Academy. Those actors are: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. (We'd be remiss not to also mention the Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube, who is not human and will probably not appear in a cast photo in these early stages.) These Umbrella Academy newcomers will join series regular Justin H. Min, who has left Umbrella Academy Ben in the past and will now only be playing the Sparrow Academy version of Ben.

On Sunday, Min shared a group photo of the Sparrow Academy cast members (minus the Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube) to his Twitter. Min has been an active cast member on social media in recent weeks. He's been tracking the early stages of production on Twitter and Instagram, and has even gone so far as to update fans on events like the first read-through with the cast. The newest post from Min is a collage that shows each member of The Sparrow Academy wearing matching navy blue tracksuits and posing for a selfie. Based solely on these photos, it sure seems like this is a much more coordinated team than The Umbrella Academy. Min also captioned the photo collage with, "Let the games begin," which should further indicate that The Sparrow Academy is ready to assert their dominance over The Umbrella Academy, who have accidentally jumped into their timeline. We should expect more fun update from Min and the rest of the Umbrella Academy cast as the team gets deeper into Season 3 production, so stay tuned.

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. Production on Season 3 is currently underway. Check out the new cast photo featuring all of the Sparrow Academy members below. For more, see the first-ever Umbrella Academy Season 3 image.

