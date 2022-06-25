Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Umbrella Academy.The Umbrella Academy is back. Based on the comics of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the Netflix hit superhero series has finally returned for its third season after two years of waiting, and it is filled with even more surprising twists, dancing, and classic sibling rivalries. With ten new and amusing episodes, the beloved show is sure to take viewers on an eventful and chaotic rollercoaster adventure.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy picks up immediately after the ending of Season 2. The Hargreeves have returned to present-day New York after an intense battle in Dallas back in 1963. However, as they set foot in their home, they quickly realize that things are still not right upon seeing Ben, their supposedly dead brother, alive, and is now a member of The Sparrow Academy—an alternate version of their team that also consists of super-powered beings—as Number Two. Learning the chaos they have brought with them, the dysfunctional family must figure out a way to fix the timeline once more, hopefully for good.

While the past two seasons did not have any post-credit scenes, this one actually does, and it has left fans wondering about the future of the show. But before discussing it, let's recap what happened in the epic finale.

After Reginald (Colm Feore) killed Luther and left Klaus for dead in Hotel Obsidian, the rest of the group went through a hazy tunnel to go to Hotel Oblivion—a place that is actually in another dimension. When they are all separated into small groups to find the sigil faster, Reginald, unbeknownst to them, summons the hotel's great and ruthless guardians, which they defeated. Around that time, Klaus resurrects, also ending up in the hotel.

Later on, Five realizes that the sigil is actually inscribed on the hotel floor. All the Hargreeves—except Allison, who Reginald made a deal with in the previous episodes—step on the seven stars on the ground, glowing as they do so, this results in their power being harshly sucked out of them. Terrified of what might happen to her loved ones, Allison, using a scythe, manages to slice Reginald's robotic head, presumably killing him. Allison then looks at the screen and presses a red button, much to the group's dismay. The screen cuts to black. In the last few minutes of the finale, Allison is seen going back to her house, reuniting with her daughter Claire and her husband Raymond, both of whom have been brought into this new timeline as a result of her deal with Reginald. Meanwhile, the rest of the group find themselves in a world that's littered with the Hargreeves name, plus Luther coming back to life. However, they also learn that besides their injuries and scars disappearing, their powers are also now gone.

When the credits start to roll, it doesn't mean the show is fully over because The Umbrella Academy actually has a short post-credit scene. Here, Ben is seen wearing a suit and glasses, reading a book and sitting quietly on a train bound for Yeouido Station in South Korea. Near Ben is a QR code sticker that leads to a website named Pogo's Tattoo Shop, where viewers can see and download tattoo designs inspired by the show.

The post-credit scene is almost identical to the opening scene of Season 3, where we saw a young schoolgirl suddenly getting pregnant and giving birth on a train in Seoul on October 1, 1989. It is unclear why Ben is in South Korea or what his motives are, but hopefully, these questions will be addressed in the future.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is now available to watch on Netflix.