Reality is crumbling around the Hargreeves family in the official poster for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. The series follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes, growing bigger in Season 3 as they end up in an alternate timeline and meet a different superfamily, the Sparrows.

The poster brings back Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Elliot Page as Viktor after their time-traveling adventure in Season 2. The poster also features Ben (Justin H. Min), who’s very alive in the alternate timeline of Season 3. However, Season 3’s trailer underlines how the spirit version of Ben, coming from the main timeline, is nowhere to be seen in the upcoming season.

In the new poster, the Hargreeves are standing over a crumbling floor. That’s a direct reference to Season 3’s main villain, a time-paradox that threatens to devour the entire world. In the trailer, the time-paradox is shown as an energy ball that turns to dust all life that it touches, and the members of the Umbrella Academy will have a hard time fixing time-space. The poster also features the shadows of sparrows in the background, directly referencing the new superfamily from the alternate timeline. In this new version of Earth, the Umbrellas never became superheroes. Instead, their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), has built an entirely different family, the Sparrows.

The new cast members of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon Walton.

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of foster super siblings who have to deal with the damage a life dedicated to fighting crime can cause children. The series was created by showrunner Steve Blackman.

Here’s the synopsis for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hits Netflix on June 22. Check out the new poster below:

