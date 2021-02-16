Filming on The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has officially begun, thanks to a new set photo from Elliot Page confirming the big news. Production on The Umbrella Academy Season 3 seems to be right on schedule. Back in November 2020, the Netflix show confirmed filming would begin February 2021 on Twitter. Between then and now, fans have been treated to a ton of exciting updates, including the casting announcements for The Sparrow Academy, the rival superhero team facing down The Umbrella Academy in the next season. Not only has Netflix confirmed the Sparrow Academy cast, but series regular Justin H. Min also shared a photo of himself and the rest of the Sparrow Academy in their team uniforms to help fans get familiarized with the show's new faces.

This week, Page shared a photo on their Instagram which appears to have been taken on the set of Season 3, captioning it with, "Omg we're back again." (Wait, is Page making a subtle Backstreet Boys reference and, if so, should we start hoping "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" will appear at some point in Season 3?) The photo — which you can check out here — is a close-up shot of a chair with the new Umbrella Academy logo on it. The logo is now a combination of both the iconic umbrella and a sparrow perched on top. This appears to be a nod to the big changes in both the cast and story for Season 3. Behind the chair, you can get glimpses of the Season 3 set, but it's unclear what exactly is going on.

Image via Netflix

Page is not the only member of The Umbrella Academy cast to share exciting updates from the set of Season 3, either. In addition to Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman shared a photo of her "Allison" chair, David Castañeda confirmed he was on set with a photo of his "Diego" chair, newcomer Britne Oldford got fans pumped with another set photo, and Genesis Rodriguez took a page out of her co-stars' books and also confirmed she was on set with her photo update. Now, we don't know exactly what all of these Umbrella Academy superstars were filming today. But what we do know is that it's going to be darn fun to watch when Season 3 finally arrives in the near future.

The Umbrella Academy Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will arrive on Netflix soon. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in February.

