Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, the hit superhero drama about a dysfunctional superpowered family. Season 3 will take the members of the Umbrella Academy to a different timeline, where their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), created another superhero team, the Sparrows.

The new trailer opens with the Umbrellas getting to their home, only to be greeted by Sir Reginald and the Sparrowa. It soon becomes clear that the time-traveling shenanigans of Season 2 messed around with history’s continuity, and now the Hargreeves siblings are trapped in a timeline where Sir Reginald never adopted them. What’s worse, it seems like they created a time paradox that threatens to swallow the entire reality.

To prevent the time paradox from devouring all life, the Umbrellas need to find a way to work with the Sparrows. Of course, that’s easier said than done, as both families seem unwilling to cooperate. Instead, the new trailer is filled with delicious set pieces where the two groups of siblings attack each other with their wacky superpowers. The Umbrella Academy already took us to some wild rides, but Season 3’s trailer shows that the series is going to become even crazier than it already was.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ Netflix Geeked Week '22 to Showcase 'Stranger Things,' 'Sandman,' 'Umbrella Academy,' and More

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy brings back Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Elliot Page as Viktor, and Justin H. Min as Ben. The new cast members of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon Walton.

Based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of adopted super siblings who have to deal with the damage a life dedicated to fighting crime can cause children. The series was created by showrunner Steve Blackman.

Here’s the synopsis for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 hits Netflix on June 22. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Image via Netflix

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Images Introduce the Sparrows

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1367 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe