In the most recent season of The Umbrella Academy, we saw something that we have yet to see in a high profile show of this kind. Elliot Page’s character Viktor transitioned from Vanya (she/her) to Viktor (he/him). On the surface it may seem like some just a kind way for the shows creators to not provoke any unnecessary dysphoria in Page, but the execution allowed it to be so much more.

At its core, The Umbrella Academy, has always been a story of self-discovery. Set to the backdrop of apocalypses, different dimensions, and a fish in charge of time-traveling police, the show has always been about the characters learning who they are, and working their way through a stripped childhood in search of whom they truly are and what they truly want.

Viktor’s story has always been an important anchor for the story in this sense. Partially because Viktor’s journey of self-discovery was so obvious that it illuminated that aspect of the other characters, and partially because Viktor has always been the easiest to root for. In the first season, Viktor was bullied, suppressed, and held as essentially unimportant and inconsequential to his family. As he finally starts to find himself in love it turns out the entire time he was being played. When he accidentally causes the apocalypse, it's hard to fault him, all he wanted was to receive the kindness he always showed his siblings and everyone else.

In Season 2, Viktor’s story only deepens. Lacking knowledge of who he is, Viktor finds himself a new family in Sissy and her son Harlan. Liberated from memories of his past, we get to see Viktor in a completely new light, as more himself than we ever saw before: a kind-hearted person. Not only that but in this new context as a caregiver for the Cooper family, we also get to see Viktor discover more about himself as he falls in love with Sissy (as this was pre-transition for Viktor, it was our first indicator of his queer identity).

In Season 3, once again, Viktor’s story of self-discovery gets richer as he transitions. With the history of everything that Viktor has gone through, the transition is not some throwaway retcon to the story for the comfort of Elliot Page, but rather an integral part of the character. With all the time traveling, quirkiness, and oddities in the story already, they could have easily retconned Viktor into existence, but instead they chose to deal with transition on screen, and it pays off as just another expansion on an already great character.

Aside from being an important moment for developing Viktor as a character, his transition also ultimately added an extra richness to the show. The Hargreeves are known for their inability to get along. It’s a trademark for the show at this point, the complete lack of respect and venomous relationships between the characters. As fun as it is to see quips fly and drama in the air, the only thing that held them together as a likable cast was how Viktor always saw the best in them.

From the very beginning of the series, it’s always been Viktor trying to urge them to stick together. Season 3 is no different. Think of in Episode 2 where a pessimistic Allison confides in Viktor about her worries with getting back to Ray and Viktor assures her “Five is an asshole, but he’s not a monster.” Or in the final episode of the season, where Allison has plotted and betrayed all her siblings, everyone wants her to be stopped, but she simply looks at Viktor and says, “do you trust me?” This is after Allison has spent an entire season tearing into Viktor at any point she could — yet Viktor, against the wishes of everyone else and probably against his own hurt pride and feelings, decides to give Allison the benefit of the doubt. It’s always been through Viktor’s lens that we saw the best in all the Hargreeves siblings and that they were able to grow on us.

Viktor’s transition finally gave the siblings the chance to return to Viktor what he has always given to them: compassion. When Viktor first comes out it was to a confused Diego, Five, and Klaus, as they asked, “Who’s Viktor?” As soon as Viktor replies, “Me,” we see their faces change. Even if they are confused, they accept it. When asked if there’s problem each of them replies in their own accepting way: Diego says in his emotionally stunted aloofness, “Nah I’m good with it,” Klaus in his oddness “Yeah, me too, cool,” and Five, in his child-trapped maturity: “I’m truly happy for you Viktor."

Image via Netflix

When talking to Allison, we see Viktor give a more detailed explanation of his feelings before Allison replies, “Thank you for trusting me with this,” and embraces him with open arms. Soon after Luther finds out about Viktor’s coming out, we are given perhaps one of the most rewarding and wholesome scenes of the show. Luther wants to throw a Viktor a party to “mark the occasion” and as Viktor walks by Luther and Diego, Diego simply stops and says, “Luther wants to throw you a party to show you are loved. Do you feel loved?” As Viktor displays one of the most honest smiles you will find in this show, Diego simply says “Good, you are.” In two episodes, through Viktor’s coming out we get to see the best sides of all the Hargreaves siblings. The five usually self-absorbed, distrustful, and spiteful siblings each find their own way to tell Viktor that he is loved and accepted.

This doesn’t just make a wonderful political statement of acceptance in a blockbuster level pulpy TV show, it doesn’t just develop Viktor’s character or the characters of all the siblings, it also highlights why Viktor has always been the heart of the series. Why the show just doesn’t work without him. The venomous quips and drama make for entertaining scenes but not lovable characters. It's in Viktor’s vulnerability, trust, faith, and love for his siblings that they are allowed to show redeemable and lovable qualities. Without Viktor, the Hargreeves just aren’t a family worth watching, but with him, they become one of the most entertaining casts on air right now.