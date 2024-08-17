Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy.

The Big Picture In The Umbrella Academy, Allison Hargreeves evolved from a superhero to a realistic character grappling with grief and control over her powers.

The series mishandled Allison in its fourth season, sidelining her into uninteresting character conflict.

Allison's character arc added depth to the show, showcasing meaningful themes like race and motherhood, making her crucial to the narrative.

Few modern superheroes are as intriguing — and potentially terrifying — as Allison Hargreeves from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, an adaptation of the comics from Gerard Way. Portrayed expertly by Emmy Raver-Lampman, it was easy for fans to overlook her when the series first started; labeled "Number Three" in both name and priority by her psychopathic father, the young woman's familial dramas were often forgotten in the face of the temporal apocalypses this series was constantly serving up. Yet even as the first season struggled to grant this superhero-turned-starlet the attention she deserved, ensuing installments saw a great narrative shift for Allison, one that brought her out of the manicured persona she'd crafted and into the realistic horror of this expansive universe.

The second and third seasons grew the character in a way that made her almost unrecognizable from the vigilante-turned-actress fans were first introduced to. It was the show's most interesting, exceptionally done character arc, one that paid off greatly in its third season — and was completely ruined in the fourth one. Despite Allison being a compelling character with one of the program's strongest powers, The Umbrella Academy's big climax decided to stick her in superficial character conflict rather than let her continue on the heroic arc viewers have loved to watch. It was a huge disappointment for fans, and as that confusing ending clearly indicates, it hurt the entire story as a whole.

Allison Hargreeves Has Had the Largest Evolution in 'The Umbrella Academy'

Of all its main cast, no The Umbrella Academy character has had as much of a thematic evolution as Allison. She was a member of the titular academy, a small group of kids adopted by the elusive Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) to fight against evil as superheroes. Allison was ranked as number third in usefulness even though her power gave her control over literally any human; by saying "I heard a rumor" before a phrase she could compel someone to do anything she wanted and even alter reality. As she grew, the young woman leveraged her childhood role as the "The Rumor" — and some usage of her overpowered ability — into an A-List celebrity status and a famous husband, that last prize granting Allison the person she loved more than anything in the world: her daughter, Claire (Millie Davis). Season one was a reckoning for the star, as using her power on Claire led to a messy divorce, and each episode revealed more of the unintended chaos that her powers had brought upon others, ending with a throat slit from her rampaging brother Viktor (Elliot Page). It was only when her power was taken away that Allison realized how much she'd let her ability control her life.

The series' sophomore outing saw Allison grappling with the realities of racism, finding community and love in the 1960s through her new husband, Raymond Chestnut (Yusuf Gatewood). He helped her understand life outside of the ultra-famous, super-powerful world she'd always been in, Allison shockingly becoming the grounded voice of reason as her siblings either lost themselves in ignorant bliss or yearned for the world of narcissistic superheroes they'd once inhabited. She eventually bid Raymond farewell, thanking him for how he'd helped her but traveling back to the future with the others in the hopes of reuniting with Claire — making it so devastating when they returned to a different timeline where the little girl never existed.

This saw a poignant turn to the dark side for Allison, the former hero realizing the other siblings were the source of her suffering and turning on them to help their maniacal father restart the entire universe. This descent into a grittier, much more realistic portrayal of grief was reflected in Allison's "power-up," one that freed her from the "I heard a rumor" pre-requisite and allowing every rage-fueled word to influence those who could hear her. It was cathartic to watch the embattled character wrest control from her father and restart the universe herself, ushering in a new timeline that brought both Raymond and Claire back and heralding in the new world our cast would inhabit in the final season. One that she would, sadly, play very little part in.

'The Umbrella Academy' Couldn't Handle Allison's Power

For all of its mishandling of her, The Umbrella Academy always seemed to appreciate Allison's impact on the overarching narrative. Although her powers were too powerful to create true conflict, her steady growth over the first three seasons represented an earnest effort that may not have fully grasped her impact but gave her a nuanced plot befitting such a complex character. Through Allison, the show grew beyond its whimsical elements, her arc covers poignant topics such as race and motherhood to emphasize that while the other Hargreeves were wrapped up in their own petty drama, they were still surrounded by real people with real issues. Allison is at the heart of what makes Seasons 2 and 3 so great, which only makes it more confusing when Season 4 barely gives her anything to do.

Not only did this last season take away Raymond Chestnut — a man she literally restarted the entire universe to get back — but it saddled Allison with a moody teen and a frantic Klaus (Robert Sheehan). The series concocted a previously nonexistent co-dependency between the siblings to explain why she spent almost the entire season searching for him, trying to rationalize some deep bond and removing Allison from the main plot. It was so disheartening to see her brothers trying to prevent armageddon while she allowed the safety of one person to outweigh this new world she'd fought so hard to create. This not only relegated her to the caregiver role — a toxic trope often placed on women in superhero stories to decrease their autonomy — but it even took away her classic power, turning it into some confusing form of telekinesis. The past few seasons saw a steady rise for Allison, each episode bringing the creators closer to grasping her immense potential with the last few episodes of Season 3 finally realizing how integral she is to this story. But with the way she was treated this last season, it felt like the show had given up on Allison. The series let one of the most difficult but gratifying storylines fall to the wayside, taking so much of what made the show good with it.

'The Umbrella Academy' Doesn't Work Without Allison

Even though she was such an interesting character, Allison's immense narrative power doesn't mean she was the only one keeping The Umbrella Academy afloat. Whether it be the beautiful story of Viktor finding himself or Diego (David Castañeda) coming to terms with life as a family man, many of these characters helped drive the final season forward. But as great as their plots were, they all paled compared to the arcs that Allison has been a part of over the years. Yes, they were more difficult to tell. Allison's struggles stripped away the bright colors and uncanny humor of this show and addressed its serious implications. But those arcs are what makes The Umbrella Academy far more than just a superhero show. Allison's characterization and the endearing (if not slightly terrifying) personality she offered helped balance the series and create a genuinely thought-provoking tale. She wasn't the only one with a storyline like this, but she was the one who had a direct effect on the existence of the universe in Season 4. The final season wasted the gravitas Allison developed over the course of the show and created a disconnected season that was in desperate need of its best character.

