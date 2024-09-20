We might have had to say goodbye to the Hargreeves earlier this summer, but thanks to Netflix, we get one last dose of chaos with our favorite superpowered family, as the streamer has released The Umbrella Academy Season 4 blooper reel as part of their Geeked Week Festivities.

The new video shows the superpowered siblings — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben (Justin H. Min), and Viktor (Elliot Page) — along with their fellow October 1 baby Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya) behind the scenes of the fourth and final season of the hit Netflix series, as the group work together to prevent yet another apocalypse, this one with higher stakes and more devastating consequences than any of them could possibly have anticipated.

How Did 'The Umbrella Academy' End?

In Season 4, the substance known as Marigold — which granted the Hargreeves their superpowers — came into contact with Durango, its counterpart, which triggered an extinction-level event, called The Cleanse, which was set to destroy the world, and also destroy the multiverse, reverting things back to the original timeline. In the series finale — during which Collider was present for the filming of that climactic showdown with Ben, severely mutated after coming into contact with Durango, in the form of Jennifer (Victoria Sawal) — the remaining Hargreeves reunite to sacrifice themselves, willingly letting themselves be wiped from existence for the sake of their other family members.

Though bittersweet, showrunner Steve Blackman told Collider's Christina Radish that this was the ending he "really wanted," adding:

"Early on, I wanted to challenge the notion of, can you be a superhero if nobody knows you ever existed or knew who you were? I wanted to have an untraditional ending. I didn’t want them to die, per se, but this was a way to get them to a worthy ending where they’re saving the world, but they’re saving a world that they caused to go kablooey themselves. Not directly, but they were the reason things were going bad anyway."

Check out the Season 4 blooper reel above if you need a laugh after remembering that bittersweet finale. All four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are streaming now on Netflix.

