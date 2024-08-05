The Big Picture Say goodbye to the Hargreeves siblings in the final season of The Umbrella Academy premiering on August 8.

Season 4 takes the super-powered siblings on a new journey where they are stripped of their powers.

The cast reflects on their experiences filming the series, with Steve Blackman expressing his love for storytelling.

As every The Umbrella Academy fan knows by now, the time is coming to say goodbye to the Hargreeves siblings as the premiere date for the final season fast approaches. In order to celebrate the series' legacy, the streaming platform decided to release a heartfelt video that takes us back to several key moments in the production, including table reads, interviews and some of the main cast members' final days on set. Season 4 is set to premiere this Thursday, August 8.

In the video, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman celebrates the fact that he was lucky enough to get four seasons to work on, and while the six years he's worked on the project might seem like a long time, he reveals he's sad that he won't get to work with the characters again. Additionally, we get to see Elliot Page's (Close To You), emotional last day on set, and Page himself states that working on The Umbrella Academy was "an extraordinary experience."

The rest of the cast also chronicles their characters' journeys throughout the series, and they all share their personal experiences of coming on board — from Emmy Raver-Lampman commenting that Allison was her first professional acting role ever to Aidan Gallagher reminiscing about the fact that he was only 13 years old when the series kicked off. Blackman then caps it off by stating that The Umbrella Academy is the kind of project that reminds him of why he loves telling stories so much, and that he loves every episode of the show.

Season 4 Takes the Hargreeves in an All-New Direction

Even though we're gearing up to say goodbye, there's a lot more to go down before the Hargreeves bow out. Season 4 has the chance of being the most different — and maybe even the best — season of the series, with the super-powered siblings stripped of their powers and trying to navigate a new world in which they need to fend for themselves without relying on the abilities they had in past seasons.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy also features Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves aka Number Two, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves aka Number Four, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves (the adoptive father of the main cast) and Ritu Arya as Diego's partner Lila Pitts. Additionally, Nick Offermanand Megan Mullaly will appear as conspiracy-obsessed Gene and Jean Thibideau and David Cross will guest star as business owner Sy Grossman.

Netflix premieres Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on August 8.