Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy.

The Big Picture In The Umbrella Academy final season, we learn that Marigold and Durango can cause a catastrophic event if they come into contact with each other called the Cleanse.

The mystery of Ben's death is revealed in the Jennifer Incident, and it involves the substance Durango.

The post-credits scene hints at potential stories with Marigold flowers blooming.

Throughout The Umbrella Academy, we have accepted the world's internal logic of Marigold being the source of the Hargreeves' powers. Season 4 sheds more light on the substance of Marigold and also introduces its counterpart: Durango. As such, the comic-inspired series goes through how the mystical elements were created and the implications of their existence, including the twisted multiverse and the Cleanse everyone desperately avoided during the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy.

Marigold and Durango Can Cause the Cleanse

Marigold is described to be the very essence of the universe, and it is the substance that the Hargreeves' powers are derived from. In Season 1, when the Hargreeves were first born, Marigold was seen in the form of tiny golden particles that briefly touched their mothers, which resulted in the super-powered children. In Season 4, we see it in the form of a potent golden elixir, which Ben (Justin H. Min) tricks the group into drinking. Showrunner Steve Blackman tells THR that the concentrated shot was akin to an overdose, thus it had a drastic and unpredictable effect on the Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 also reveals that Marigold was created by none other than Abigail Hargreeves (Liisa Repo-Martell). Marigold's creation also caused the original timeline to shatter, manifesting in alternate ones across the show's multiverse, as well as the formation of Durango, which is essentially Marigold's binary counterpart. Like the concept of the Yin and Yang, the dual particles balance each other out, so when Marigold was released into the universe and into the children's mothers, Durango did the same. It is also revealed that if the two elements came into contact, it would result in an extinction-level event: the Cleanse. But as we soon learn, the Cleanse doesn't only destroy the world; it eliminates all the alternate timelines, leaving only the original universe intact.

What Is The Jennifer Incident?

Close

Ben Hargreeve's death from the first season has always remained a mystery, even to the Hargreeves siblings, whose memories have been re-programmed to describe his death in an arbitrary way without realizing that they don't actually know what caused it. Season 4 sees their memories return, with the aid of this timeline's Reginald (Colme Feore), delivering a flashback of a mission in their younger years. Reginald had ordered them to seize a shipment of weapons but forbid them to look inside. Hearing a person inside, young Ben opens the container to find Jennifer (Victoria Sawal) and helps her out.

Jennifer has Durango in her body, so their physical contact started the process of the Cleanse. Reginald immediately prevents this by shooting both of them in the back of their heads — this entire ordeal is dubbed "the Jennifer incident." This is why Ben is initially drawn to Jennifer in the Season 4 timeline, and their contact during the car accident leads to the Cleanse restarting. In this timeline, the Hargreeves, both the siblings and Reginald, are unable to stop the Cleanse before it is too late, and Five (Aidan Gallagher) also realizes the benefits of the event, convincing the other siblings to give up their Marigold to restore the original universe, and ultimately save the world for the last time.

Why Are Marigold Flowers in 'The Umbrella Academy' Post-Credit Scene?

Image via Netflix

After the heartbreaking scene of bidding farewell to our favorite misfit superheroes, The Umbrella Academy cuts to the picturesque sequence of the original timeline, where Marigold and Durango don't exist, and there is no apocalyptic event threatening the world. As the camera pans through familiar faces who are now simply average folk instead of multiversal fighters, Reginald's voice echoes through the glade: "On the twelfth hour of the eighth day of August 2024, absolutely nothing out of the ordinary occurred. You might say, it was just a normal day." But was it?

The series finale also has a post-credits scene of eight vibrant marigold flowers blooming at the base of a tree, with golden flecks dancing around the petals. While this may be setting up The Umbrella Academy's potential sequel or spin-off show, suggesting that Marigold may now plague the original timeline, it could also be representative of the eight Hargreeves siblings. The flowers may simply be a symbolic farewell to fans, leaving us with a more bittersweet and hopeful note that despite being erased from history, the Hargreeves family are actually alright — leading back to Allison's (Emmy Raver-Lampman) haunting words of "maybe we'll see each other again."

