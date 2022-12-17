The end of Netflix's widely beloved series The Umbrella Academy grows closer each day as it was announced back in August of this year that the series would be concluding with its upcoming fourth season. Since that announcement, there have been a few details shared about the final season, but what has often been shared comes directly from series showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman and has left fans with excitement, with him most recently giving fans a look at the cover of the new season’s first script. Now, Blackman is once again sharing new info about Season 4, confirming that the series' ending will consist of 6 episodes.

The reveal of the episode count for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 was made on Twitter by Blackman, who replied to a fan that refused to believe the final season was going to consist of only six episodes. Blackman confirmed the six-episode season, saying, "It’s true. But you’re going to love them." This puts the final season four episodes shorter than all of its previous outings as Seasons 1-3 each had 10 episodes. In response to this news, the show's fans began calling for longer episodes, with some asking for 2-hour long episodes. While this will be an undoubtedly long episode for a Netflix series, this isn't something that is unprecedented as the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 which was released earlier this year both clocked in around 90 minutes. While fans have made it clear that they want long episodes, the length of the six episodes are unknown as of the time of writing, so we will have to wait and see if this shorter episode count actually means less content.

Starting in 2019, The Umbrella Academy follows the titular team of superpowered adopted siblings. The series has put a lot of focus on the dangers of time travel, with the third season of the series concluding with the team creating a new reality in which they no longer have supernatural abilities. With a chance to leave their crazy time-traveling, reality-bending lives behind, the siblings go their own ways to live out what can be considered normal lives given the past events of the show. However, the previously mentioned cover of the Season 4 premiere episode, which is titled "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want", teases this might end up being worse than they had anticipated.

On the same day as the renewal for the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, it was announced that Blackman and his producing banner Irish Cowboy signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. One of the projects that he will be producing as part of this new deal includes an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy does not have a release date announced yet, but you can watch the first three seasons of the popular series right now on Netflix. You can also find the tweet from Blackman about the final season's episode count down below.