The Big Picture There are only 6 episodes in the final season of The Umbrella Academy, premiering August 8.

Netflix has officially released the titles for the final batch of episodes, teasing what's to come.

Season 4 challenges The Hargreeves dynamics as they face new foes without powers in another alternate timeline.

Only two months remain until we see The Hargreeves one last time during The Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season. It has been confirmed that the final season will consist of only 6 episodes, unlike its previous seasons, and the official names for each of them have officially been released by Netflix.

Over on X, all six episode titles were shown from top to bottom. The first episode will be called 'The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want' and its final episode is titled 'End of the Beginning.' Other than the title names, details for each of them remain unknown.

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series based on the comic book of the same name, written by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. The show's third season premiered in June 2022, where our heroes dealt with the aftermath of their time-travelling antics, which created an alternate universe. According to Forbes, the show has stayed on Netflix's Top 10 charts for 43 consecutive days since its release. It also received a high average critics score of 91 percent and an average audience score of 55 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Do We Know About 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy ended with The Hargreeves stepping into another alternate timeline once more, but this time they don't have their powers. According to Netflix, they are now under the watchful eye of their father, Reginald and there will be new foes who want to wipe them out of existence. Showrunner, Steve Blackman, stated that one of the main challenges The Hargreeves will face is a change of dynamics as their powers are stripped away, and they will now need to find a new way that defines them as a family.

Filming for The Umbrella Academy season 4 began back in February 2023, and in addition to the episode titles, a trailer for the show's final season was also released back in May 2024. The Umbrella Academy's main cast is expected to return, and it has been confirmed that Cazzie David's Jayme Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Six will be making a comeback in Season 4. It has also been reported that Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly will also appear in the series finale, as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibideau.

The final season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on August 8, 2024. Meanwhile, Seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream.