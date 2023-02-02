Season 4 will only be six episodes, but at least it's coming soon.

And...action! The fourth and final season of Netflix's hit series The Umbrella Academy is now filming. The news was announced in an Instagram post made today by the series' showrunner Steve Blackman. The series has been a consistently popular property for Netflix, and the news of Season 4's production will certainly be welcome news for series fans.

The series originally premiered in 2019, and is based on a comic book series of the same name, written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The Umbrella Academy takes place in a universe in which 43 seemingly unconnected women around the world give birth on the same day, despite none of them having shown any symptoms of pregnancy. Seven of those children are adopted by a billionaire by the name of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who hopes to turn the children into superheroes, with rather disastrous results once they age out of being cute, publicity friendly kids.

Blackman's announcement shows a clapperboard with The Umbrella Academy written in the bottom right corner of the frame. Not much else is shown in the image, and the scenery surrounding the clapperboard is set in shadow. The image is tantalizing in its opacity, leaving little room for interpretation. But the fact of the series' production in and of itself is welcome enough news for fans of the series, who are no doubt anticipating the series' fourth and final season.

Along with the image, Blackman included the following caption, reading "[h]ere. We. GO!!! One last time…."The post serves to ring in the new season, and also as a good-bye to the series that Blackman has been so instrumental in creating, which has been a hit for Netflix since its inception.

The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and others. Both Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá are executive producers of the series. The fourth and final season will consist of six episodes, but an exact release date for the final season has not yet been revealed.

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are streaming now on Netflix. Check out Blackman's announcement below:

​​​​​​​