The first image from Season 4 leaves us with more questions than answers about what will happen to the Hargreeves.

This season will mark the end of The Umbrella Academy, with only 6 episodes left to conclude the story of the family.

The Hargreeves siblings ended Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy separated and searching for their powers. Now, in the first image from Season 4, we get to see all our favorites back in action together. Seeing Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) back with her siblings, after leaving them to go back to a timeline in Dallas where she was happily married and had a child, has us very excited to see what is going to bring all the Hargreeves back together.

The end of the season had Allison gone, Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila (Ritu Arya) running off together, and the rest of the siblings left wondering what they needed to do to restore their powers after their fight with their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). Now that Ben (Justin H. Min) is back with them, and both Luther (Tom Hopper) and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) end up alive and well, there are a lot of answers that we need before the show comes to a close with this fourth season.

While the picture we did get brings everyone together, including Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page) and Five (Aidan Gallagher), it still leaves us with more questions than answers to what is going to happen with the Hargreeves in Season 4. At least they seem to be enjoying a happy, relaxing moment together before the inevitable downfall that is going to happen. After all, this is The Umbrella Academy. When are they not fighting off an apocalypse?

One Last Outing With the Hargreeves Family

This image is bittersweet because Season 4 is the end of The Umbrella Academy, with only 6 episodes left to end the story. After stopping the apocalypse, trying to understand what was happening with Viktor, and now all having lost their powers and being separated by different timelines, it is going to be interesting to see where Season 4 takes us to finish out the Hargreeves' story. Maybe Klaus will be happy and healthy, with Allison still with her own family. Maybe we'll get to see Luther not being a perfect soldier.

There is currently no release date for The Umbrella Academy Season 4. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

