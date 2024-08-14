Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy.

An eccentric array of villains has come and gone from The Umbrella Academy, from some of the Hargreeves family members themselves to the Temps Commission or the Handler. Season 4 introduces us to the underground cult called the Keepers, which Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Lila (Ritu Arya) stumble upon during their undercover work. Ironically enough, the Keepers are the only villains that both aim to save the universe and successfully achieve it, despite the initial resistance from the Hargreeves.

Jean and Gean Create "The Keepers" in 'The Umbrella Academy'

During their undercover operations, Five and Lila find themselves at a mysterious seminar led by Gene (Nick Offerman) and Jean Thibedeau (Megan Mullally). The cult believes that they are not living in the original or correct timeline. This belief began when they would have dreams of the original universe, but would wake up to this one instead. The scientific community rejected the Thibedeaus' theories, and thus they went underground and fostered their own group of devout listeners, all while coining the term: "The Umbrella Effect."

It is easy to liken this concept to the Mandela Effect. The cult members would often find artifacts, relics or objects that they believed proved the existence of another timeline. This included an article clipping about The Umbrella Academy, which does not exist in this timeline and is also what the term was named after. The Thibedeaus actually have an entire barn dedicated to such memorabilia, from different copies of the same VHS tape, to a gutted giant squid they believe is linked to salvation.

The Keepers Try To Facilitate "The Cleanse"

The Keepers' ultimate goal is to facilitate the Cleanse which will destroy all alternate timelines, leaving the original one. To do this, Jennifer (Victoria Sawal), who had been cut out of the giant squid years ago and had Durango in her, needed to be united with someone that had Marigold-induced powers. It is the contact between Durango and Marigold that causes the Cleanse. Due to the link between "the Jennifer incident" and the first Ben Hargreeves' (Justin H. Min) death, it is her contact with Ben that catalyzes the Cleanse. This is why the Thibedeaus allowed Jennifer to escape with Ben and also gathered their large army to barricade the building the couple was in The Umbrella Academy finale.

The Thibedeaus' motivations make them the antithesis of the Hargreeves, namely Reginald (Colm Feore). Reginald did everything in his power to keep the timelines fractured so he could essentially singularly reign over the multiverse; he thrived on chaos and deceit. In comparison, the Thibedeaus try to restore the original timeline by recruiting as many people as possible, driven by order and community.

How Do The Keepers Die in 'The Umbrella Academy?'

Sy Grossman (David Cross) was also involved in facilitating the Cleanse, as he manipulated the Hargreeves siblings into "saving" Jennifer in the first place -- causing that initial contact. Sy then went undercover as a member of the Keepers in order to keep ahead of the situation. When Gene is overcome by suspicion and jealousy, Sy reveals his true identity as Abigail Hargreeves (Liisa Repo-Martell). She mercilessly kills Gene and uses his identity/body as a disguise. As the creator of Marigold and Durango, Abigail also shared the Keepers' view of restoring the universe, but she was also driven out of guilt. She is acutely aware of the reality of the Cleanse, and as such, during the final stand-off, she also brutally kills Jean to rile the Keepers back into a frenzy and eliminate any doubt they may have had about leaving.

The wider group of the Keepers were fairly gullible and likely envisioned that Cleanse as a euphoric purging. So when the true Cleanse began, with the repulsive amalgamation of Jennifer and Ben causing havoc, the newly disillusioned Keepers scattered, terrified of the painful end they were about to endure. Though the Keepers initially seemed like they were on a delusional warpath, their beliefs turned out to be correct, though maybe not as pleasant as how they imagined.

