The Umbrella Academy has finally finished its four-season run — and it is safe to say that it was met with even more questions than satisfying conclusions. Apart from its pretty divisive series finale (basically ruining each of the Hargreeves’ arcs), this Netflix show has a lot of plot holes and things that are just simply bothersome — one of which is the fact that the showrunners seem to have forgotten that Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper) is technically married to Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), who is a part of the Sparrow Academy. It just goes to show how the people behind the show did not really flesh out or at least properly mention some events that would have helped understand the characters better.

What Luther’s Life Is Like in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4

Image via Netflix

The first episode of TUA Season 4 focuses on how the Hargreeves’ are doing in the present time. Ben (Justin H. Min) has recently been released from prison after being involved in a crypto crime, Viktor (Elliot Page) is operating his bar and breaking hearts, Klaus (Robert Sheehan) becomes a paranoid germaphobe, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) stars in commercials, Five (Aidan Gallagher) is a member of the CIA, Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila (Ritu Arya) are married and has two kids, and Luther is a stripper. The Hargreeves, who become powerless after the devastating events of Season 3, try to live normal lives and slowly become distant from one another. While Luther is clearly unhappy with his situation, he always puts on a happy face, especially when he reunites with his siblings during Diego and Lila’s daughter’s birthday party. It is the first time in years that they have been in the same room, making it awkward for all of them. But Luther looks more relieved and happy to be there.

Besides his line of work, Luther has a pretty steady character arc, one that is massively different than the previous seasons. In Season 4, Luther is essentially put on the sidelines. He has little to no impact on the overall storyline except by exposing some Keepers working in the CIA through a badass fight scene accompanied by Diego. Other than that, Luther is just there, and his life is not a big focus, thus the showrunners decide to not carry over what happened between him and Sloane before, even though it is a pretty important element regarding Luther’s up-and-down character development.

Luther and Sloane Quickly Fell in Love in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

Close

It is important to remember how Luther and Sloane met and became close — all of which happened in Season 3. Here, the Umbrella Academy clashes with the Sparrow Academy as they get sucked into yet another timeline. One of the Sparrows, Marcus (Justin Cornwell) is disintegrated by the Kugeblitz, and the rest of his family thinks that the Umbrella kidnapped him. In turn, they kidnap Luther as he’s going on a run. However, things do not go the way they planned when Luther and Sloane fall in love. Not long after, once they “saved the world” again, Luther proposes to Sloane. They get married by episode 8 in Hotel Obsidian, where all of them are seeking shelter from the looming danger.

Luther and Sloane spend a lot of time together in Season 3, even sealing it with an end-of-the-world wedding. Before Sloane, Luther did not really have a love life (apart from his affair with Allison way back), so this is a new thing for the Umbrella member, and it is nice to see him genuinely happy with someone else as it coincides well with his character arc. However, by the season finale, when they get sucked into yet another timeline, the siblings find their powers suddenly gone, Luther is alive (he was murdered by their father in episode 9), and Sloane is missing. Luther is seen last trying to find his wife. But this search is something that goes unmentioned or seen in Season 4.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunners Planned a Reunion Between Luther and Sloane

Image via Netflix

In an interview with Tudum, showrunner Steve Blackman shares more than just the final journey of the characters but also some storylines that ultimately did not end up on the final cut — one of which involves Sloane’s fate. When asked the whereabouts of Sloane, Blackman believes that Sloane still exists in the timeline. However, she has “never found Luther, and Luther never found her.” He says that they are letting the fans interpret the open case, whether Sloane has found someone else or died since she does not remember meeting Luther or the rest of the Umbrella Academy. Meanwhile, in an interview with TVLine, Blackman shares that Sloane was initially planned to appear in Season 4. But due to the limited number of episodes, they decide it would be best to scrap it, meaning that the two lovers have never reunited.

Knowing that there was supposed to be a continuation of Luther and Sloane’s whirlwind love story leaves the fans thinking about the what-ifs. During the birthday party in Season 4, Diego complains to Luther about his hellish delivery job, Lila being distant and lying, and how he does not get to rest properly because of the children. Luther responds by saying how he and Sloane would have loved having a family. But instead of following up on Luther’s feelings regarding his wife and acting on it, no one in the show mentions anything about it ever again. Luther is so in love with Sloane, so it does not make sense that the audience does not see him at least looking for her, which is disappointing, as Luther has become more likable when he connects with Sloane throughout Season 3. It would have been nice to see them together, start a family like they always wanted, and just be happy. Season 4 failed to expand on their story.

All seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now available to stream on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX