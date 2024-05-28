The Big Picture Prepare for the final season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix with a new poster.

Get ready for the final adventures of the Hargreeves siblings, as Netflix has released a new poster for the last season of The Umbrella Academy. The acclaimed superhero series is about to come to an end and to celebrate the launch of the conclusion to the story, the streaming platform has released a poster that features the logo of the series resembling the signs seen at a subway station. There's no telling what's going to happen once Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), and their siblings return to television, but judging by what they have done to get to this point, fans will be satisfied with their last mission.

The final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently scheduled to hit Netflix on August 8. Audiences can take one more trip into the world of the series based on the comic books created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. A new version of Reginald (Colm Feore) and Abigail (Liisa Repo-Martell) have taken control of the city after the siblings continue to mess with the fabric of reality, setting the stage for the episodes that will also deal with Ben (Justin H. Min) after he decided to travel separately from the group.

But the biggest challenge The Umbrella Academy will have to face during the final season is the aftermath of losing their powers. Over the course of three seasons, viewers have gotten used to seeing characters such as Diego (David Castañeda) and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) running around with their enhanced abilities, but the previous installment of the series left the Hargreeves in a very uncertain place. Time will tell if they will get their powers back, or if they are doomed to close out their narratives without the skills that made them heroes in the first place.

'The Umbrella Academy's Final Season Airs This Summer

The entire premise of The Umbrella Academy began when forty-three women from around the world gave birth simultaneously on October 1, 1989, even if none of them had shown previous signs of pregnancy. When the first season premiered in 2019, no one could've predicted how big the adaptation would turn out to be for Netflix. Later this summer, The Umbrella Academy will finally come to an end, as the Hargreeves siblings face their biggest challenge yet.

You can check out the new poster for The Umbrella Academy below, before the series returns on August 8:

Image via Netflix

