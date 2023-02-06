The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix is now in production. The news was announced today by Netflix, and was accompanied by a picture of the cast and series showrunner at a table read. No release date has yet been set for Season 4 of the series.

The new image, released today, shows Elliot Page, who plays Viktor, Aidan Gallagher, who plays Five, Justin H. Min, who plays Ben, David Castañeda, who plays Diego, Tom Hopper, who plays Luther, Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus, Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison in the series, and Ritu Arya, who plays Lila. Also included in the picture is series showrunner Steve Blackman.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, the new image did not give fans a glimpse into the reset universe that was unveiled in the Season 3 finale. So fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see what chaos the reset universe will bring. Season 3 of the series ended with the Umbrellas being stripped of their powers, and each of them parting ways. Along with the primary cast, shown in the image released today, Colm Feore will be reprising the role of Reginald. Additional casting announcements are upcoming.

Image via Netflix

How Long Will Season 4 Be?

The fourth and final reason of the series will consist of only six episodes. However, series showrunner Steve Blackman assured fans that they would love what they are making of the abbreviated final season. On hearing the news of the short final seasons, many fans called for longer episodes, as Collider has previously reported. However, the exact length of upcoming episodes has not been confirmed. Last week, series showrunner Blackman posted a sneak peek teasing the filming of the final season of the series, one of many small glimpses Blackman has given as production on the season whirs to a start.

The Umbrella Academy began airing in 2019, and is based on a comic book series of the same name. The series follows the various exploits of an adopted group of Siblings that form the Umbrella Academy, whose adventures span time, space, and even various universes. The end of Season 3 marked perhaps the biggest shift in the series to date, and the abbreviated fourth and final season of the series will have a lot of ground to cover in wrapping up the series' many open plot lines.

Check out Netflix's post below: