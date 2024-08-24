The Big Picture In The Umbrella Academy, Reginald Hargreeves brainwashes the kids into blaming themselves for Ben's death after erasing their memories to suit his agenda.

A major part of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy centers on the trauma that haunts the Hargreeves children — Luther (Tom Hopper), Viktor (Elliot Page), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Ben (Justin H. Min) and Five (Aidan Gallagher) — way into their adulthood. The siblings’ emotional struggle to make sense of their messy, dysfunctional childhood is what makes them relatable and lovable to the fans. As the seasons go on, almost each sibling is given a chance to come to terms with the horrifying reality which is their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 ending left fans with conflicting emotions and several unanswered questions. While everyone might not agree on how the story should have ended, there is one fact no one has any objections about. Which is that Reginald Hargreeves can not be redeemed. Season 4, subtly tries to say that Reginald is a changed man because he doesn’t immediately shoot Ben (again) — but he still does shoot Ben (again). As the show ends, so does the siblings’ unhealthy relationship with their adoptive father, but to remind us of his legacy, here are all the reasons why Reginald Hargreeves deserves the Worst Father award.

Reginald Hargreeves Is Emotionally Manipulative

Reginald Hargreeves adopted the children to manipulate them and use them to reset the universe so he could be with his wife. The barbershop scene in Season 2 where Klaus breaks down and says, "We were just kids," and Hargreeves replies, "You were never just kids," reveals how Hargreeves views his children. To him, they were always tools to be used and manipulated for his personal goal. What’s cruel about him is that he understands the siblings’ humanity — their wants, needs, and desires — but never raises them to become fully functioning and well-adjusted adults. Instead, he knowingly breaks them down, weaponizes their emotional trauma, and uses it against them.

Repressing Viktor’s powers with medication, verbally abusing him, and neglecting him, knowing this would cause him to mentally break apart was all in an attempt to start an apocalypse. In Season 3, during the Sparrow timeline, he manipulates Klaus with fake affection and praise to use him to gain the siblings' trust. He acts as a “good father” to the kids of Sparrow Academy to inspire jealousy, rivalry, and resentment in The Umbrella Academy. Again in Season 3, he needs 7 marigold children to activate the Universe reset switch. With Sloane and Lila available, he plans to kill Luther and leave Klaus outside Hotel Oblivion. If Klaus had not been resurrected, Alison would have been used for the seven bells.

Reginald Hargreeves Brainwashed the Kids Into Thinking They Were Responsible for Ben's Death

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 reveals the secret behind Ben's death and what the "Jennifer Incident" actually is. The siblings believe that Ben got killed because of their failure, but the details of his death are kept as a huge mystery throughout the show. The most the viewers know is that Ben dies during an Umbrella Academy mission because the siblings "fail to act as a team". The Season 4 episode, "The Cleanse," is where the siblings find out that it was actually Reginald who mercilessly shoots Ben to protect his own agenda. During that mission, Ben comes in contact with Jennifer (Victoria Sawal), who has the element Durango inside her. When Ben forms a connection with Jennifer, he initiates a chain reaction that will undo Reginald's plans. To prevent that from happening, Reginald kills young Ben but lets his siblings take the blame for it. He forcefully erases their memories and artificially implants blame for Ben’s death in their minds. And because of this, Hargreeves' children grow up with immense guilt and continuously question their abilities.

Reginald Completely Abandoned Luther on the Moon

Reginald sends Luther to the moon as a guard-dog to his wife's dead body. He injects Luther with an experimental and unstable serum, making him go through a painful mutation process, turning his body ape-like. Then he lies to him, making him think he is off on an important superhero mission, only to leave him stranded on the moon for years. Luther stays on the moon alone for years, without any contact with anyone on Earth. With zero communication, he takes his dad's abandonment as a personal failure and thinks he failed to make his father proud. Luther never recovers from the emotional trauma and grows up insecure about his body.

Reginald Hargreeves Shows His True Colors During 'The Umbrella Academy' Finale

As Reginald tries to stop The Cleanse, it’s obvious that he still doesn’t care about the children. While his help during the finale may appear benevolent, he is only helping the Hargreeves siblings because it serves his own purpose. He knows that bringing about The Clense will undo all his "hard work" so far. Reginald has only one selfish goal — to be in a universe where Abigail is alive. To stop his madness, even Abigail has to go undercover to start The Cleanse because she knows talking it out won’t work with him. There is no remorse in him as he orders his men to shoot Ben once again. When Abigail tells him the hesitation he feels could be because he's a good man, it's laughably unconvincing given that the show has never shown us a good side to the character at all. The series finale tries to give old Papa Hargreeves a redemption arc, but nothing has changed, and this egotistical alien is still the selfish monster he always was.

