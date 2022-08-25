Netflix has announced The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Created by showrunner Steve Blackman and based on the groundbreaking graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of foster super siblings who have to deal with the damage a life dedicated to fighting crime can cause children.

Since the beginning of the first season, The Umbrella Academy has dealt with the dangers of time traveling, as the world gets changed multiple times while the superfamily known as The Umbrella Academy tries to fix its mistakes, only to make things worse. In Season 3, the family ends up in a timeline where they never existed. Instead, their foster father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), adopted a different team of super-powered children, forming the Sparrow Academy.

During the third season, the Umbrellas and the Sparrows fight each other, with many casualties on both teams. Unfortunately, that might all have been in vain, as the foster family discovers they were all pawns in a long game played by Sir Reginald to create a version of reality where he controls the world. In this new reality, all the siblings lost their unique abilities and will now have to find a way to cope with the fact they are powerless. In the last scene of Season 3, the team decides to just live their lives as regular humans, which might be easier said than done. With Season 4 bringing the story to an end, we’ll finally learn how the Hargreeves siblings will cope with their loss of power and if they can defeat their father in the dangerous time manipulation game.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Ritu Arya Talks About Lila Pitts' Future After ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 [Exclusive]

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy brings Tom Hopper as Luther, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Elliot Page as Viktor, and Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts. It’s still unknown if all the HArgreeves will be back for Season 4 and if the Sparrows will join then. In Season 3, the Sparrows team was formed by Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme (Cazzie David), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), and their own version of Ben (Justin H. Min),

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available right now on Netflix. Check out our interview with Arya about the future of her character below: