Tom Hopper is currently promoting his new romantic comedy, Space Cadet but that doesn't mean we're not wondering what is in store for Luther and his siblings in the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy. Luther Hargreeves is one of the many children born to a mother who had no idea she was pregnant (because she wasn't until...that day) and he has had quite the journey on the show. From being the literal man on the moon to trying to find love and acceptance for himself, Luther is a fan favorite.

Now, the series is gearing up for its last season and Hopper talked with ComicBook.com about the fourth and final season, promising that there are things that will happen that fans will love. "I think there's going to definitely be some things that you already love. These siblings, I feel like one big thing that the reason that the show's become a hit is because people have fell in love with the siblings, and their relationship to each other and how fun that is," Hopper said. "And there's bucket loads of that, so that you won't be disappointed at.'

He went on to talk about how the series has an "ending" to it that feels complete for the siblings. "There is an ending, which I believe is a complete ending. I don't think fans will be disappointed with how it ends. Whether they'll be a little bit sad and broken, I don't know, because it was certainly emotional for us as actors doing it. I was very sad to finish it because I've fallen in love with that show and the character and the journey he's been on, and I've fallen in love with my siblings on that show. I'm still super tight to all of them, so it will be something that lives on for all of us, and I just hope that the fans feel satisfied."

What Does This Mean for the Hargreeves Siblings?

The Hargreeves siblings have been through a lot. They lost their brother Ben (Justin H. Min), their father made them all at odds with each other, and then he died. They have traveled to different time periods, had different lives entirely, and the siblings even took us into alternate realities for our favorite characters. But the time to say goodbye is coming and with that comes even more questions.

Will there be a pretty little bow on everything or will the Hargreeves finally lose the battle to save the world? Is Luther going to find love and happiness? So much is unknown about Season 4 and we can't wait to see what happens now. The Umbrella Academy will premiere for Season 4 later this summer on Netflix.