Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are set to join the final season of The Umbrella Academy. Whilst the deal is yet to be officially closed, it has been revealed the pair will play a married couple in the fourth season of the superhero Netflix series.

According to a recent Entertainment Tonight article, Mullally and Offerman will join the final season of Netflix’s hit series. “I mean, the deal’s not quite closed but let’s just pretend it is,” Mullally revealed during the premiere of Season 3 of Party Down in Los Angeles. The actress added that she and her husband, Offerman, will begin filming “in a couple of weeks.” Mullally and Offerman will portray “a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors.” Further cast additions to the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy are also expected, with production having already begun for the main cast earlier this month.

Both Mullally and Offerman have a long career in acting, spanning several decades. Mullally is best known for her role as Karen Walker in the hit television comedy, Will and Grace, voicing Sarah Wiggam on The Simpsons, and, more recently, for her role as Lydia Dunfree in Party Down. Offerman, who also appeared in an episode of Party Down and leant his voice to The Simpsons character Captain Bowditch, has been catapulted into the spotlight after playing survivalist Bill in HBO’s The Last of Us. “I had to convince [him], not because he didn’t love the script, but because he was so busy. And I said, ‘Well, let me read it and I’ll tell you whether or not you’re gonna do it.'" Mullally said about her husband taking on this role after the original actor, Con O’Neill, dropped out. "I read it and I was like, ‘You’re doing it’."

First airing in 2019, The Umbrella Academy is based on Gerard Way’s comics of the same name. The Netflix series, which will end with its fourth and shortest season, focuses on the reunion of a family of superheroes. The adopted siblings attempt to both discover the true cause of their father’s death and stop an imminent apocalypse. Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, the series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Colm Feore, Adam Doley, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Madaro, and Kate Walsh amongst others.

Seasons 1–3 of The Umbrella Academy are currently streaming on Netflix, with no release date yet set for Season 4. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the series below: